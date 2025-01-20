DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings will be up against the Durbar Rajshahi. The game will be played on 20th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Chittagong Kings are in 3rd position with 4 wins in 3 losses. They lost their first game of this season but came strongly to win their last two matches but have lost two games in a row since then. They lost their last game against Fortune Barishal by 6 wickets. They defeated Drubar Rajshahi by a huge margin of 105 runs in their first meeting earlier this season and will look to do a double on them and bounce back strongly.
Meanwhile, Durbar Rajshahi is 5th in the points table. They have won 3 matches and lost 5. They lost their last game by 7 runs against Khulna Tigers. Skipper Anamul Haque’s century (100* runs) went in vain as they failed to chase down 209 runs. Rajshahi’s main issue is their bowling as none of the bowlers are supporting Taskin Ahmed and they are leaking way too many runs as a bowling unit. Durbar Rajshahi will look to settle the score in this game.
Chittagong Kings: Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Alis Al Islam, Arafat Sunny, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Binura Fernando
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), Mark Deyal, Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Aftab Alam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be little to no help for the bowlers. 210 was almost chased down at this venue. Overall, the batters will dominate the game.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius during the game.
Usman Khan (CHK)
Graham Clark (CHK)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Ryan Burl (DBR)
Anamul Haqye (DBR)
Jishan Alam (DBR)
Haider Ali will bat at 5/6 in and won’t bowl. His batting position is affecting his fantasy value and he will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket. Haider Ali’s current form is not that great either.
Based on current form, team balance, and depth, the Chittagong Kings are expected to win this match. Both teams are equally balanced on paper but Durbar Rajshahi is heavily dependent on Taskin Ahmed in the bowling department.