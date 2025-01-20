DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings will be up against the Durbar Rajshahi. The game will be played on 20th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Chittagong Kings are in 3rd position with 4 wins in 3 losses. They lost their first game of this season but came strongly to win their last two matches but have lost two games in a row since then. They lost their last game against Fortune Barishal by 6 wickets. They defeated Drubar Rajshahi by a huge margin of 105 runs in their first meeting earlier this season and will look to do a double on them and bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, Durbar Rajshahi is 5th in the points table. They have won 3 matches and lost 5. They lost their last game by 7 runs against Khulna Tigers. Skipper Anamul Haque’s century (100* runs) went in vain as they failed to chase down 209 runs. Rajshahi’s main issue is their bowling as none of the bowlers are supporting Taskin Ahmed and they are leaking way too many runs as a bowling unit. Durbar Rajshahi will look to settle the score in this game.

DBR vs CHK: Probable Playing XIs

Chittagong Kings: Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Alis Al Islam, Arafat Sunny, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Binura Fernando

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), Mark Deyal, Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Aftab Alam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

DBR vs CHK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be little to no help for the bowlers. 210 was almost chased down at this venue. Overall, the batters will dominate the game.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Usman Khan (CHK)

Usman Khan has 278 runs in 7 games this season. He he two fifties and a century to his name.

The conditions will suit his style of play and he will be in for another big score in this match. Usman is the highest run-scorer for his team in BPL 2024-25.

Graham Clark (CHK)

Graham Clark has been brilliant for the Kings this season. He will bat at 3 and has 271 runs in 6 matches. He’s averaging 45.16 at a rate of 165.24 including one century and a fifty to his name.

Clark will fancy his chances of another big score in this game.

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed is the highest wicket-taker of this edition with 18 wickets in 8 matches. He’s been the best bowler for his side.

Taskin will bowl in the powerplay and then towards the end of the innings. He will be a good C/VC option as well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Burl (DBR)

Ryan Burl will bowl 2-3 overs and bat in the middle order for Durbar Rajshahi. He’s a key player for his side with 245 runs and 3 wickets to his name this season.

Burl will fetch points from both the bat and the ball. He will be a top C/VC pick.

Anamul Haqye (DBR)

Anamul Haque is currently the highest run-scorer of BPL 2024-25. He scored a brilliant century in the last game.

He has 324 runs at an average of 54 and has struck at a rate of 141.48 including 2 fifties and a hundred. He’ll be a great C/VC choice, especially while bowling first.

Jishan Alam (DBR)

Jishan Alam will open the innings and will also bowl 2-3 overs. He has 111 runs and 4 wickets in 6 games.

He scored 30 runs and picked up a wicket in the last game. Jishan will be a top C/VC pick.

DBR vs CHK Player to Avoid

Haider Ali (CHK)

Haider Ali will bat at 5/6 in and won’t bowl. His batting position is affecting his fantasy value and he will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket. Haider Ali’s current form is not that great either.

Grand League Team for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance, and depth, the Chittagong Kings are expected to win this match. Both teams are equally balanced on paper but Durbar Rajshahi is heavily dependent on Taskin Ahmed in the bowling department.