DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 7, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the seventh match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 3rd January 2025 at 1:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Durbar Rajshahi won their last game against the Dhaka Capitals by 7 wickets. Taskin Ahmed picked up 7 wickets in his spell and was the hero for the Rajshahi. Skipper Anamul Haque continued his good form with the bat and Ryan Burl showed his class. Durbar Rajshahi are in the 3rd position with one win and one loss.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings have lost their first game of this season. They lost the game by 37 runs against the Khulna Tigers. They are at the bottom of the table. Their bowlers were quite expensive in the first game and they’ll look to address that in this match.

DBR vs CHK: Probable Playing XIs

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), Sabbir Hossain, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Chittagong Kings: Naeem Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Tom O Connell, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shorfiul Islam, Aliss Islam, Khaled Ahmed

DBR vs CHK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get some help as well.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius during game time.

Top Player Picks for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Haris (DBR)

Mohammad Haris scored 13 runs in the first game and 12 runs in the last game. He likes to bat aggressively and will enjoy the conditions in this game.

Haris can score big on his day and will be a must in your fantasy teams. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury scored 94 runs in the first game and 22 in the last one. He will be a key batter for the Rajshahi.

He’s an attacking batter who likes to take on the bowling.

Shamim Hossain-Patwari (CHK)

Shamim Hossain-Patwari played a couple of brilliant knocks in the T20I series against West Indies and continued his good form in the BPL as well.

He scored 78 runs in just 38 deliveries. He may bowl an over or two if required. Shamim will be a good C/VC pick too.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Anamul Haque (DBR)

Anamul Haque scored 65 runs in the first game and followed it by 73* in the last game. He now has 138 runs in two matches.

He will be a good C/VC option for this game as he’s in great touch and will be eyeing another big score in this match.

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed was superb in the last game. He picked up 7 wickets in his 4 overs. Taskin now has 10 wickets in two matches.

Taskin will bowl the key overs for Durbar Rajshahi. He’ll be an ideal C/VC pick.

Ryan Burl (DBR)

Ryan Burl will bowl 3-4 overs and he scored 55* runs in the last game.

He will bat at 5 and will contribute with the ball as well. Burl will be a good C/VC choice, especially while batting first.

DBR vs CHK Player to Avoid

Sabbir Hossain (DBR)

Sabbir Hossain bowled one over and didn’t get to bat in the last game. There are many better picks than him in fantasy cricket for this game. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction:

Durbar Rajshahi have excellent depth in their squad with both bat and ball. Chittagong Kings, on the other hand, look a bit light with their batting. The Durbar Rajshahi should win this match.