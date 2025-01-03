DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 7, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the seventh match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 3rd January 2025 at 1:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Durbar Rajshahi won their last game against the Dhaka Capitals by 7 wickets. Taskin Ahmed picked up 7 wickets in his spell and was the hero for the Rajshahi. Skipper Anamul Haque continued his good form with the bat and Ryan Burl showed his class. Durbar Rajshahi are in the 3rd position with one win and one loss.
Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings have lost their first game of this season. They lost the game by 37 runs against the Khulna Tigers. They are at the bottom of the table. Their bowlers were quite expensive in the first game and they’ll look to address that in this match.
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), Sabbir Hossain, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Chittagong Kings: Naeem Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Tom O Connell, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shorfiul Islam, Aliss Islam, Khaled Ahmed
The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get some help as well.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius during game time.
Mohammad Haris (DBR)
Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)
Shamim Hossain-Patwari (CHK)
Anamul Haque (DBR)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Ryan Burl (DBR)
Sabbir Hossain (DBR)
Durbar Rajshahi have excellent depth in their squad with both bat and ball. Chittagong Kings, on the other hand, look a bit light with their batting. The Durbar Rajshahi should win this match.