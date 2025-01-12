DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 18th match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be against the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 12th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Durbar Rajshahi is in the 5th position with 2 wins and 3 defeats in 5 matches. They won their last game against the Khulna Tigers by 28 runs. It was their first win after losing two games in a row. They need to pick up the pace before it’s too late for them. Mohammad Haris and the bowlers will have to step up in this game for their side.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals have been horrible this season as they’ve lost 6 matches this season and are yet to register their first win in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have been out of form and the bowlers have been ineffective. They lost their last game by 3 wickets against the Sylhet Strikers. They will itching to register their first win in this match.

DBR vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, SM Meherob, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), Sohag Gazi, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam

Dhaka Capitals: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Riaz Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shubham Ranjane, Mustafizur Rahman, Farmanullah Safi, Abu Jayed

DBR vs DC: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be dew so it will be a tough ask for the spinners. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. Expect the batters to dominate this match

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Top Player Picks for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Sabbir Rahman (DC)

Sabbi Rahman scored 82* in the first game and 23 off just 10 deliveries in the last one.

He’s looked in sublime touch and will be a top fantasy pick. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Farmanullah Safi (DC)

Farmanullah Safi picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He’s handy with the bat as well.

Safi will bowl the important overs for his team which makes him a top fantasy pick.

Tanzid Hasan (DC)

Tanzid Hasan has scored 138 runs in 6 games this season at an average of 23 including a fifty.

Tanzid has gotten off to starts and a big knock is around the corner for him.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed is the highest wicket-taker of this season with 14 wickets in 5 matches. He picked up 7 wickets in a game this season!

Taskin will bowl the important overs and will be a top C/VC option, especially while bowling first.

Anamul Haque (DBR)

Anamul Haque has scored 192 runs in 5 matches at an average of 48 including 2 fifties.

Anamul is in good form and will bat at 3 on a good batting track. He’ll be a great C/VC choice.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury is the highest run-scorer for his team this season. He has 210 runs in 5 matches at an average of 52.50 and has struck at 161.53 with a fifty to his name

He is very aggressive with the bat and can score big on his day. The conditions will suit his style of play and he’ll be a good C/VC pick.

DBR vs DC Player to Avoid

Thisara Perera (DC)

Apart from that one-off knock in the game against Khulna, Perera has been below average-this season. He has 57 runs in 5 innings barring his 103* and has picked up only 1 wicket. Dropping him can be a game-changing move in fantasy cricket.

Grand League Team for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Durbar Rajshahi will be the favourites to win this match. They have been excellent with the bat and the bowlers did a good job in the last game. Dhaka Capitals, on the other hand, are really struggling to make an impact this season.