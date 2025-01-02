DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 5, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the fifth Bangladesh Premier League match of the 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will take on the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 2nd January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Durbar Rajshahi lost their first game against the Fortune Barishal by 4 wickets. They scored 197 runs batting first thanks to an excellent effort from Anamul Haque and Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Despite posting such a good total they lost the match. Their bowlers were quite expensive and they’ll look to fix that in this game.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals also lost their first game of BPL 2024-25. They lost to the Rangpur Riders by 40 runs. They conceded 191 runs and were restricted to only 151 runs while chasing the target. They rely heavily on their top order to do the bulk of the scoring. Both sides will be eager to open their account in this match.

DBR vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, SM Meherob, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad, Taskin Ahmed

Dhaka Capitals: Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Thisara Perera (c), Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

DBR vs DC: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. 200+ has been scored twice in the first four games. The ball came onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24-26 degrees Celsius during game time.

Also Read: BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Top Player Picks for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Haris (DBR)

Mohammad Haris scored 13 runs in the first game. He likes to bat aggressively and will enjoy the conditions in this game.

Haris can score big on his day and will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury scored 94 runs in just 47 deliveries in the first game. He will bat at 4 for the Rajshahi.

He’s an attacking batter who likes to take on the bowling. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Tanzid Hasan (DC)

Tanzid Hasan scored 30 runs in the first match. He’ll open the innings and has been in good form lately.

Tanzid will be a top pick for this game as he’s a good player of spin bowling and likes to take his time.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Anamul Haque (DBR)

Anamul Haque scored 65 runs in the first game. He will bat at 3 and will keep the wickets as well.

He will be a good C/VC option for this game as he likes to take his time and play for as long as possible.

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed continued his good form in the BPL as well. He picked up 3 wickets.

Taskin will bowl the key overs for Durbar Rajshahi. He’ll be an ideal C/VC pick.

Mustafizur Rahman (DC)

Mustafizur Rahman picked up 1 wicket in Dhaka Capitals’ first match. He will bowl the important overs for his team.

Mustafizur can pick up 2-3 wickets in this game, especially while bowling first.

DBR vs DC Player to Avoid

Meherob Hasan (DBR)

Meherob Hasan will bat 7-8 and isn’t expected to bowl. His fantasy value is simply not enough pick him in your fantasy teams. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Durbar Rajshahi have excellent depth in their squad with both bat and ball. Dhaka Capitals, on the other hand, look a bit light with their batting. The Durbar Rajshahi should win this match.