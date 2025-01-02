DBR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 5, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the fifth Bangladesh Premier League match of the 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will take on the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 2nd January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Durbar Rajshahi lost their first game against the Fortune Barishal by 4 wickets. They scored 197 runs batting first thanks to an excellent effort from Anamul Haque and Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Despite posting such a good total they lost the match. Their bowlers were quite expensive and they’ll look to fix that in this game.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals also lost their first game of BPL 2024-25. They lost to the Rangpur Riders by 40 runs. They conceded 191 runs and were restricted to only 151 runs while chasing the target. They rely heavily on their top order to do the bulk of the scoring. Both sides will be eager to open their account in this match.
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, SM Meherob, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad, Taskin Ahmed
Dhaka Capitals: Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Thisara Perera (c), Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. 200+ has been scored twice in the first four games. The ball came onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24-26 degrees Celsius during game time.
Mohammad Haris (DBR)
Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)
Tanzid Hasan (DC)
Anamul Haque (DBR)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Mustafizur Rahman (DC)
Meherob Hasan (DBR)
Durbar Rajshahi have excellent depth in their squad with both bat and ball. Dhaka Capitals, on the other hand, look a bit light with their batting. The Durbar Rajshahi should win this match.