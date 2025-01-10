DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be taking on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 10th January 2025 at 1:30 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Durbar Rajshahi is struggling in BPL 2024-25 with only one win in 4 games. They are in the 5th position. They’ve failed to get going as a team this season and they must win this match to keep their hopes alive to reach the play-offs. They lost their last game against Fortune Barishal by 7 wickets. They have a good batting unit but bowling is their main concern. Taskin Ahmed has been the lone warrior for them with the ball.

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are in the 3rd position with 2 wins in 2 games. They’ve been in top form as a team with both bat and ball. They defeated the Dhaka Capitals by 20 runs in their last match. The likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, William Bosisto and Abu Haider Rony have been the top performers for them. They’ll be eyeing their third consecutive win in this match.

DBR vs KHT: Probable Playing XIs

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (), Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Sabbir Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, William Bosisto, Ibrahim Zadran, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony, Nasum Ahmed

DBR vs KHT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and spinners will get some assistance as well. Batters are expected to dominate this game. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. 197 was chased down yesterday at this venue.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Also Read: BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Top Player Picks for DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury is a key batter for Rajshahi in the middle order. He likes to play his shots and can score big on his day.

He has 169 runs in 4 games this season at an average of 56.33 at a strike rate of 160.95.

Anamul Haque (DBR)

Anamul Haque is another important batter for his team. He has been in good touch and will be a must in your fantasy teams.

He has scored 185 runs in 4 matches at an average of 61.66 and has struck at 131.20 including a couple of 50+ scores.

William Bosisto (KHT)

William Bosisto has 102 runs in 2 games including a knock of 75* in the first game. He may bowl an over or two if required.

Bosisto has been one of the in-form players for the Tigers and will be a good C/VC pick as well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was exceptional in the last match. He picked up 3 wickets and conceded only 6 runs in his 4 overs.

Mehidy is capable with the bat as well. He will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed is currently the highest wicket-taker of this season with 12 wickets in 4 games. He’s the only in-form bowler for his team.

Taskin will bowl the important overs. He’ll be a great C/VC choice while bowling first.

Mohammad Nawaz (KHT)

Mohammad Nawaz can contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs.

He hasn’t been at his best in the first two games but will be a good C/VC pick.

DBR vs KHT Player to Avoid

Sabbir Hossain (DBR)

Sabbir Hossain didn’t get to bat in the last game and didn’t bowl either. He’s not a very valuable fantasy pick for this match and will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters are in good form and they have enough variety in their bowling.