DBR vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be taking on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 10th January 2025 at 1:30 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Durbar Rajshahi is struggling in BPL 2024-25 with only one win in 4 games. They are in the 5th position. They’ve failed to get going as a team this season and they must win this match to keep their hopes alive to reach the play-offs. They lost their last game against Fortune Barishal by 7 wickets. They have a good batting unit but bowling is their main concern. Taskin Ahmed has been the lone warrior for them with the ball.
Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are in the 3rd position with 2 wins in 2 games. They’ve been in top form as a team with both bat and ball. They defeated the Dhaka Capitals by 20 runs in their last match. The likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, William Bosisto and Abu Haider Rony have been the top performers for them. They’ll be eyeing their third consecutive win in this match.
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (), Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Sabbir Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, William Bosisto, Ibrahim Zadran, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony, Nasum Ahmed
The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and spinners will get some assistance as well. Batters are expected to dominate this game. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. 197 was chased down yesterday at this venue.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.
Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)
Anamul Haque (DBR)
William Bosisto (KHT)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Mohammad Nawaz (KHT)
Sabbir Hossain didn’t get to bat in the last game and didn’t bowl either. He’s not a very valuable fantasy pick for this match and will be our player to avoid.
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters are in good form and they have enough variety in their bowling.