DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Dubai Capitals will be looking to settle the scores when they take on Gulf Giants in match no. 16 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Dubai Capitals have played five games in the tournament, winning only two. They ended the three-match losing streak in the previous game, beating Desert Vipers by six wickets on the back of Gulbadin Naib’s 78 not-out.
Gulf Giants are at the bottom of the table, having lost three out of four games. Their solitary win came against none other than Dubai Capitals, chasing 166 with six wickets to spare thanks to Gerhard Erasmus’ unbeaten fifty.
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan
Gulf Giants: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Mark Adair, Aayan Khan, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani
Dubai has served mixed pitches in the season with bowlers always in the game. The average batting first score after seven games reads 156. Dew plays a factor and batting gets easier in the second innings so expect the teams to look to field first.
It should be clear in Dubai for this game with no chance of rain and the temperature between 18 to 24 degree Celsius.
Shai Hope (DC)
Dushmantha Chameera (DC)
Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Sikandar Raza (DC)
James Vince (GG)
Dasun Shanaka (DC)
Obed McCoy (DC)
Gulf Giants have won three out of four games against Dubai Capitals but on current form, Capitals will be slight favourites to win this match. On paper, DC have a much stronger batting line-up while boasting some good bowling options.