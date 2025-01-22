DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Dubai Capitals will be looking to settle the scores when they take on Gulf Giants in match no. 16 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals have played five games in the tournament, winning only two. They ended the three-match losing streak in the previous game, beating Desert Vipers by six wickets on the back of Gulbadin Naib’s 78 not-out.

Gulf Giants are at the bottom of the table, having lost three out of four games. Their solitary win came against none other than Dubai Capitals, chasing 166 with six wickets to spare thanks to Gerhard Erasmus’ unbeaten fifty.

DC vs GG: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan

Gulf Giants: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Mark Adair, Aayan Khan, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani

DC vs GG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dubai has served mixed pitches in the season with bowlers always in the game. The average batting first score after seven games reads 156. Dew plays a factor and batting gets easier in the second innings so expect the teams to look to field first.

It should be clear in Dubai for this game with no chance of rain and the temperature between 18 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope has had a couple of low scores but remains a top fantasy option.

Hope smashed a century and an unbeaten 83 earlier in the tournament.

Dushmantha Chameera (DC)

Dushmantha Chameera has been superb in the last two games, claiming 2 for 30 and 2 for 26.

Chameera has 17 wickets in 10 games in the ILT20 at a strike rate of 13.

Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)

Aayan Afzal Khan has delivered excellent performances in the last two games, picking 2 for 12 and 4 for 16.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib is coming off a 78 not-out off 51 and 1 for 10 with the ball in the previous game.

He was promoted up to number four, which increases his fantasy potential.

Sikandar Raza (DC)

Sikandar Raza has made 79 runs in the last three games and has picked two wickets.

Batting in the middle order and bowling a good amount of overs makes him a top captaincy option.

James Vince (GG)

James Vince made 76 not-out in one of the games this season.

Vince has a terrific record in the ILT20 with 898 runs at an average of 37.

DC vs GG Player to Avoid

Dasun Shanaka (DC)

Dasun Shanaka has scored 50 runs in four innings and has not been bowling.

DC vs GG Differential Pick

Obed McCoy (DC)

Obed McCoy has taken a wicket in each of the four games and is picked by 12% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants have won three out of four games against Dubai Capitals but on current form, Capitals will be slight favourites to win this match. On paper, DC have a much stronger batting line-up while boasting some good bowling options.