DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 23 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriorz will square off in the 23rd match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals have made a solid comeback with three consecutive wins after losing three in the first four. They are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, chasing 207 on the back of Gulbadin Naib’s 80 off 47 and Shai Hope’s 74* off 53.

Sharjah Warriorz are reeling at the bottom with five defeats in seven games while winning only twice. They have now lost four games on the trot, most recently losing to Gulf Giants by five wickets.

DC vs SWR: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan

Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Ethan D’Souza, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa

DC vs SWR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Dubai haven’t been great for batting, with significant assistance for spinners and pacers. The venue has hosted nine games in the season, with the average batting first score reading just 148. Six of those games were won by the chasing sides so expect the teams to prefer bowling first.

Dubai should witness clear weather with the temperature hovering around 19 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 163 runs from five innings in the tournament with the best score of 83*.

TKC has 639 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 32 and strike rate of 147.

Dushmantha Chameera (DC)

Dushmantha Chameera has played five games in the tournament and has taken nine wickets at 12.5 strike rate.

Jason Roy (SWR)

Jason Roy has regained some form after moving down in the middle order.

Roy has scored 30*, 55 and 44 in the last three games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 334 runs at an average of 67 and strike rate of 140.

Hope has registered one century and two half centuries.

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib has made 210 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 151 while averaging 42.

Naib has two half centuries in the season along with eight wickets with the ball.

Sikandar Raza (DC)

Sikandar Raza has scored 24 or more runs in each of the last four innings and 2 for 24 in the previous game.

Though not at his best, Raza remains a top captaincy option for his all-round skill set.

DC vs SWR Player to Avoid

Rovman Powell (DC)

Rovman Powell hasn’t fired in the tournament and can be avoided.

DC vs SWR Differential Pick

Dilshan Madushanka (SWR)

Dilshan Madushanka snared two wickets in the last game and is picked by less than 5% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals have been on a good run, winning the last three games. They have several players stepping up, including Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza, and Dushmantha Chameera. Sharjah Warriorz, on the other hand, have not clicked together. Expect Dubai Capitals to win.