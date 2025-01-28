DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 23 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriorz will square off in the 23rd match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Dubai Capitals have made a solid comeback with three consecutive wins after losing three in the first four. They are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, chasing 207 on the back of Gulbadin Naib’s 80 off 47 and Shai Hope’s 74* off 53.
Sharjah Warriorz are reeling at the bottom with five defeats in seven games while winning only twice. They have now lost four games on the trot, most recently losing to Gulf Giants by five wickets.
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan
Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Ethan D’Souza, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa
The pitches in Dubai haven’t been great for batting, with significant assistance for spinners and pacers. The venue has hosted nine games in the season, with the average batting first score reading just 148. Six of those games were won by the chasing sides so expect the teams to prefer bowling first.
Dubai should witness clear weather with the temperature hovering around 19 degree Celsius.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)
Dushmantha Chameera (DC)
Jason Roy (SWR)
Shai Hope (DC)
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Sikandar Raza (DC)
Rovman Powell (DC)
Dilshan Madushanka (SWR)
Dubai Capitals have been on a good run, winning the last three games. They have several players stepping up, including Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza, and Dushmantha Chameera. Sharjah Warriorz, on the other hand, have not clicked together. Expect Dubai Capitals to win.