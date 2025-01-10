DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024/25 Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Dhaka Capitals will be up against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 9th January 2025 at 6:30 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Dhaka Capitals have been horrible this season as they’ve lost 5 matches this season and are yet to register their first win in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have been out of form and the bowlers have been ineffective. They lost their last game by 7 wickets against the Chittagong Kings. They will itching to register their first win in this match.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the points table as they’ve lost all three games they’ve played till now in BPL 2024-25. They have the worst net run rate this season. The Strikers lost their last game by 7 wickets against Fortune Barishal. It’s the clash between two sides at the bottom of the points table who are yet to register their first win this season.
Dhaka Capitals: Jason Roy, Tanzid Hasan, Stephen Eskinazi (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Farmanullah Safi, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Zakir Hasan (wk), George Munsey, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Al Amin Hossain
The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be dew so it will be a tough ask for the spinners. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the conditions will be excellent for batting.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.
Sabbir Rahman (DC)
Farmanullah Safi (DC)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Tanzid Hasan (DC)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Rahkeem Cornwall (SYL)
Apart from that one-off knock in the game against Khulna, Perera has been below average-this season. He has 41 runs in 4 innings barring his 103* and has picked up only 1 wicket. Dropping him can be a game-changing move in fantasy cricket.
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Sylhet Strikers will be the favourites to win this match. Both teams have been below average till now but Sylhet has the potential to do well as a team. Dhaka Capitals are struggling to make an impact with the ball.