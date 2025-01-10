DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024/25 Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Dhaka Capitals will be up against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 9th January 2025 at 6:30 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Dhaka Capitals have been horrible this season as they’ve lost 5 matches this season and are yet to register their first win in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have been out of form and the bowlers have been ineffective. They lost their last game by 7 wickets against the Chittagong Kings. They will itching to register their first win in this match.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the points table as they’ve lost all three games they’ve played till now in BPL 2024-25. They have the worst net run rate this season. The Strikers lost their last game by 7 wickets against Fortune Barishal. It’s the clash between two sides at the bottom of the points table who are yet to register their first win this season.

DC vs SYL: Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals: Jason Roy, Tanzid Hasan, Stephen Eskinazi (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Farmanullah Safi, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Zakir Hasan (wk), George Munsey, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Al Amin Hossain

DC vs SYL: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be dew so it will be a tough ask for the spinners. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the conditions will be excellent for batting.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Top Player Picks for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Sabbir Rahman (DC)

Sabbi Rahman scored 82* off just 33 deliveries in the last game. He’ll be a key batter for his team in the middle order.

Rahman is a good player of spin bowling and looks in great touch at the moment.

Farmanullah Safi (DC)

Farmanullah Safi scored 10 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game.

He is handy with the bat and will bowl the important overs for his team which makes him a top fantasy pick.

Zakir Hasan (SYL)

Zakir Hasan has 93 runs in 3 games including a score of 50. He will bat at 3 and has looked in good touch.

Zakir will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. He will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Tanzid Hasan (DC)

Tanzid Hasan has been the in-form batter for his team. He will open the innings and can score big on his day.

Tanzid has 132 runs in 5 games. He scored 54 runs in the last match and will be a top C/VC option.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been the best bowler for his team this season. He has picked up 6 wickets in 3 games (2 wickets in each game).

Tanzim will bowl in the powerplay and then in the death overs. He’ll be a great C/VC choice.

Rahkeem Cornwall (SYL)

Rahkeem Cornwall will open the innings and is expected to bowl 2-3 overs as well.

He is very aggressive with the bat and can score big on his day. The conditions will suit his style of play and he’ll be a good C/VC pick.

DC vs SYL Player to Avoid

Thisara Perera (DC)

Apart from that one-off knock in the game against Khulna, Perera has been below average-this season. He has 41 runs in 4 innings barring his 103* and has picked up only 1 wicket. Dropping him can be a game-changing move in fantasy cricket.

Grand League Team for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Sylhet Strikers will be the favourites to win this match. Both teams have been below average till now but Sylhet has the potential to do well as a team. Dhaka Capitals are struggling to make an impact with the ball.