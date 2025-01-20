DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Dhaka Capitals will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 20th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Dhaka Capitals are at the bottom of the points table with only one win in eight matches. They lost their last game by 8 wickets against Fortune Barishal. Things are not looking great for them, and they are probably out of the playoff race. The Capitals have failed to perform as a team this season, and this is the main reason for their poor performance in BPL 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 7th in the points table. The strikers have won 2 matches and lost 5. They lost their last game by 65 runs against Durbar Rajshahi. The Strikers lost their first three games, then won two and have now again lost two matches in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and the bowlers too have been expensive. They’ll be eager to come back on the track in this match.

DC vs SYL: Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, JP Kotze, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Farmanullah Safi, Chaturanga de Silva, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Paul Stirling, Zakir Hasan, George Munsey (wk), Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Nahidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miyah, Reece Topley

DC vs SYL: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be some help for the spinners and the pacers may get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the batters will dominate the game.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Rony Talukdar (SYL)

Rony Talukdar scored 192 runs in 7 matches with 2 fifties to his name at an average of 27.42.

Talukdar will be a key batter for the Strikers at the top and likes to bat aggressively. He’ll be a top fantasy pick as he can take the game away from the opposition on his day.

Farmanullah Safi (DC)

Farmanullah Safi has picked up 5 wickets in 5 games. He will bowl the important overs for his team.

Safi can swing his bat and will be a top fantasy pick, especially if the Dhaka Capitals are bowling first.

Sabbir Rahman (DC)

Sabbir Rahman will be a key batter for the Capitals. He has scored 124 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41.33 and has struck at a rate of 200.

If he gets going, he can fetch plenty of points in this game – a top fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Zakir Hasan (SYL)

Zakir Hasan has 290 runs in 7 games including three fifties. He averages 48.33 at a strike rate of 147.95

Zakir has been the best batter for his side and will be in for a big score against the Capitals’ struggling bowling unit. He will be a top C/VC pick.

Litton Das (DC)

Litton Das has scored 253 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.16 at a strike rate of 155.21. He had a poor start in the tournament but he’s been in excellent form in the last few games.

Litton has a fifty and a hundred to his name in the last three games. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Tanzid Hasan (DC)

Tanzid Hasan has been in top form in BPL 2024-25. He has gotten off to starts in every game and has started converting them into big scores now.

He has 308 runs in 8 matches at an average of 38.50 including 2 fifties and a century. Tanzid will be a good C/VC pick.

Thisara Perera (DC)

Apart from one good innings, Thisara Perera has been below average this season. He will bat too low and won’t bowl more than an over or two. He will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Sylhet Strikers will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form, especially the middle order meanwhile the Capitals are dependent on 2-3 batters to do the bulk of the scoring.