DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Dhaka Capitals will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 20th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Dhaka Capitals are at the bottom of the points table with only one win in eight matches. They lost their last game by 8 wickets against Fortune Barishal. Things are not looking great for them, and they are probably out of the playoff race. The Capitals have failed to perform as a team this season, and this is the main reason for their poor performance in BPL 2024-25.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 7th in the points table. The strikers have won 2 matches and lost 5. They lost their last game by 65 runs against Durbar Rajshahi. The Strikers lost their first three games, then won two and have now again lost two matches in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and the bowlers too have been expensive. They’ll be eager to come back on the track in this match.
Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, JP Kotze, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Farmanullah Safi, Chaturanga de Silva, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Paul Stirling, Zakir Hasan, George Munsey (wk), Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Nahidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miyah, Reece Topley
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be some help for the spinners and the pacers may get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the batters will dominate the game.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.
Rony Talukdar (SYL)
Farmanullah Safi (DC)
Sabbir Rahman (DC)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Litton Das (DC)
Tanzid Hasan (DC)
Thisara Perera (DC)
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Sylhet Strikers will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form, especially the middle order meanwhile the Capitals are dependent on 2-3 batters to do the bulk of the scoring.