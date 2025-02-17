DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match no. 4 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are set to collide in the fourth match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Delhi Capitals Women pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Chasing 165, Shafali Verma hit 43 off 18 before Niki Prasad made a crucial 35 off 33.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are coming off a spectacular win in the season opener, where they chased down 202 against Gujarat Giants. Ellyse Perry (57 off 34) and Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) were the stars for the defending champions.

DEL-W vs BLR-W: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh

DEL-W vs BLR-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at this venue have been very good for batting. The first two games of this tournament had little to no help for bowlers, except for new-ball seamers. The batting first scores in the two games were 201 and 164. Teams are likely to prefer bowling first with dew making an impact.

The weather is expected to be warm and clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)

Richa Ghosh produced an outstanding knock in the opening game, smashing 64 not-out in 27.

Her ability to change the game in a few overs makes her a great fantasy pick.

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

Annabel Sutherland picked three wickets and scored 13 runs in the last game.

Her all-round skill set makes her a good fantasy option.

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

The Bengaluru skipper was dismissed early in the last game but remains a top pick.

Mandhana struck 135 and a 70 in ODIs against Ireland last month.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

The Aussie star was excellent in the previous game, hitting 57 in 34 deliveries.

Ellyse Perry has 657 runs in the WPL at a magnificent average of 55, with five half centuries.

Meg Lanning (DEL-W)

Meg Lanning struggled to get going in the last game but has been in good form overall.

She has 691 runs in the WPL, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 129, with six fifties.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Shafali Verma was terrific in the last game, smashing 43 off just 18 balls.

She has a superb record in the WPL with 604 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 172.

DEL-W vs BLR-W Player to Avoid

Sarah Bryce (DEL-W)

Sarah Bryce will bat down the order and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed a great amount of luck and poor bowling from the opponents to win the previous game. Delhi Capitals are a much better bowling side even without Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. If the duo plays in this game, Delhi will have a clear advantage. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this match.

