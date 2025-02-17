DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match no. 4 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are set to collide in the fourth match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Delhi Capitals Women pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Chasing 165, Shafali Verma hit 43 off 18 before Niki Prasad made a crucial 35 off 33.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are coming off a spectacular win in the season opener, where they chased down 202 against Gujarat Giants. Ellyse Perry (57 off 34) and Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) were the stars for the defending champions.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh
The pitches at this venue have been very good for batting. The first two games of this tournament had little to no help for bowlers, except for new-ball seamers. The batting first scores in the two games were 201 and 164. Teams are likely to prefer bowling first with dew making an impact.
The weather is expected to be warm and clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 24 degree Celsius.
Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)
Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)
Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Meg Lanning (DEL-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Sarah Bryce (DEL-W)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed a great amount of luck and poor bowling from the opponents to win the previous game. Delhi Capitals are a much better bowling side even without Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. If the duo plays in this game, Delhi will have a clear advantage. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this match.
