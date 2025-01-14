DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will face Joburg Super Kings in the 8th match of SA20 2025 in Durban. Durban’s previous fixture ended without any result, while Joburg won their last encounter against MI Cape Town.
Durban won their opening game against Pretoria Capitals by the barest of margins. They looked down and out but made a miraculous comeback to win the contest.
Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings defeated MI Cape Town by six runs (DLS method). They did a fine job with the ball and were just good enough to remain ahead before the rain came and opened their account.
Durban’s Super Giants: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Smith, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi
The average first-innings score in Durban has been 154, with pacers snaring 64.37% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read: Former RCB Player Courts Trouble by Skipping Ranji Trophy Camp for His IPL 2025 Team’s Net Session
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):
Devon Conway (JSK):
Matheesha Pathirana (JSK):
Matthew Breetzke (DSG):
Wiaan Mulder (DSG):
Faf du Plessis (JSK):
Donovan Ferreira (JSK):
This one is tough to predict. While Durban’s Super Giants have a home advantage, Joburg Super Kings possess a quality lineup. Maybe DSG will be more suited for the conditions and should win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.