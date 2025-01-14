DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will face Joburg Super Kings in the 8th match of SA20 2025 in Durban. Durban’s previous fixture ended without any result, while Joburg won their last encounter against MI Cape Town.

Durban won their opening game against Pretoria Capitals by the barest of margins. They looked down and out but made a miraculous comeback to win the contest.

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings defeated MI Cape Town by six runs (DLS method). They did a fine job with the ball and were just good enough to remain ahead before the rain came and opened their account.

DSG vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Smith, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi

DSG vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Durban has been 154, with pacers snaring 64.37% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):

Heinrich Klaasen is among the finest T20 batters in world cricket. He has vast experience playing in Durban.

Heinrich Klaasen has 550 runs at an average of 30.55 and a strike rate of 151.51 in 21 innings in Durban. He also has five fifties here.

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway is among the most consistent run-scorers. He will enjoy playing in Durban.

Devon Conway is known to play big innings and can churn out another massive score.

Matheesha Pathirana (JSK):

Matheesha Pathirana will bowl in different phases. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Matheesha Pathirana will get some help off the deck in Durban. He can snare a few wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Breetzke (DSG):

Matthew Breetzke will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay overs and score big.

Matthew Breetzke has 401 runs at an average of 40.10 and a strike rate of 145.28 in 11 innings in Durban. He also has two fifties here.

Wiaan Mulder (DSG):

Wiaan Mulder is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Wiaan Mulder has 325 runs at an average of 29.54 and a strike rate of 143.80 in 16 innings in Durban. He also has 8 wickets here.

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and can score big.

Faf du Plessis has 168 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 120.86 in nine innings in Durban.

DSG vs JSK Player to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira (JSK):

Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

This one is tough to predict. While Durban’s Super Giants have a home advantage, Joburg Super Kings possess a quality lineup. Maybe DSG will be more suited for the conditions and should win the contest.

