DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will take on MI Cape Town in the 16th match of SA20 2025 in Durban. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous matches.

Durban’s Super Giants lost their last fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by six wickets. They didn’t bat well, with only two batters crossing the 10-run mark, and couldn’t apply sustained pressure while bowling, allowing the opponent to make the chase one-sided.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town won their previous game against the Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets. They bowled well first and were clinical with the bat to chase the target of 173 in 15.5 overs and earn the bonus point.

DSG vs MICT: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

DSG vs MICT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Durban has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.32% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Also Read: After TIFF With Kerala State Association, Sanju Samson Gets Offers From Other States

Top Player Picks for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Breetzke (DSG):

Matthew Breetzke will open the innings. He has 135 runs at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 123.85 in three innings against MI Cape Town.

Matthew Breetzke has 429 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 140.19 in 13 innings in Durban. He also has two fifties here.

Noor Ahmad (DSG):

Noor Ahmad is a genuine wicket-taker and can dismiss on any deck. He has been in terrific form this SA20.

Noor Ahmad has 12 wickets at an average of 13.41 and a strike rate of 11.66 in six innings in Durban. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Kagiso Rabada (MICT):

Kagiso Rabada has 5 wickets at an average of 15.60 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three innings against Durban’s Super Giants.

Kagiso Rabada has 21 wickets at an average of 12.71 and a strike rate of 11.85 in 11 innings in Durban.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):

Heinrich Klaasen has 127 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 192.42 in four innings against MI Cape Town. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 580 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 150.64 in 23 innings in Durban. He also has five fifties here.

Wiaan Mulder (DSG):

Wiaan Mulder is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Wiaan Mulder has 356 runs at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 140.15 in 18 innings in Durban. He also has 8 wickets at 31 runs apiece in ten innings here.

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

George Linde’s scores this SA20: 10, 1, 48* & 23*. George Linde’s figures this SA20: 1/39, 0/38, 3/15 & 1/8.

DSG vs MICT Player to Avoid

Colin Ingram (MICT):

Colin Ingram might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants will have a home advantage, but they have made several mistakes. There are obvious flaws in their batting lineup and haven’t fired as a unit consistently. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town have a strong lineup and played good cricket. Expect the Cape Town to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.