DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will take on MI Cape Town in the 16th match of SA20 2025 in Durban. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous matches.
Durban’s Super Giants lost their last fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by six wickets. They didn’t bat well, with only two batters crossing the 10-run mark, and couldn’t apply sustained pressure while bowling, allowing the opponent to make the chase one-sided.
Meanwhile, MI Cape Town won their previous game against the Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets. They bowled well first and were clinical with the bat to chase the target of 173 in 15.5 overs and earn the bonus point.
Durban’s Super Giants: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
The average first-innings score in Durban has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.32% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
Matthew Breetzke (DSG):
Noor Ahmad (DSG):
Kagiso Rabada (MICT):
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):
Wiaan Mulder (DSG):
George Linde (MICT):
Colin Ingram (MICT):
Durban’s Super Giants will have a home advantage, but they have made several mistakes. There are obvious flaws in their batting lineup and haven’t fired as a unit consistently. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town have a strong lineup and played good cricket. Expect the Cape Town to win the contest.
