DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will be up against Pretoria Capitals in the second game of SA20 2025. It will be the first encounter for both teams this season.

The Super Giants were the second-best team in the last edition, losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final. With a few notable additions, they will hope to go a step ahead and win the title.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals ended in the fifth spot and couldn’t make it to the playoffs last time. They will look to improve from the previous season and win more matches this time.

DSG vs PC: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kane Williamson, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pretoria Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw (c), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Anrich Nortje

DSG vs PC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Durban has been 151, with pacers snaring 65.82% of wickets here. Expect another decent track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 27°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Also Read: ‘Still Using Drugs?’: Tamim Iqbal Gets Himself Involved in a Nasty Fight With Alex Hales During Bangladesh Premier League [WATCH]

Top Player Picks for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Breetzke (DSG):

Matthew Breetzke has 368 runs at an average of 40.88 and a strike rate of 143.75 in ten innings in Durban. He also has two fifties here.

Matthew Breetzke has 152 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 167.03 in three innings against Pretoria Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Quinton de Kock (DSG):

Quinton de Kock will open the innings. He has vast experience playing in Durban.

Quinton de Kock has 504 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 150 in 18 innings in Durban. He also has four fifties here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. His recent form has been decent.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz enjoys playing his shots. He can thrive in Durban if he see out the new ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):

Heinrich Klaasen has 166 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 186.51 in four innings against Pretoria Capitals. He also has a century against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 550 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 152.35 in 20 innings in Durban. He also has five fifties here.

Liam Livingstone (PC):

Liam Livingstone is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 0, 4, 6, 50* & 1. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/9, 0/16, 0/18, 0/30 & 0/14.

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 198 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 212.90 in three innings against Durban Super Giants. He also has 3 wickets against them.

DSG vs PC Player to Avoid

Senuran Muthusamy (DSG):

Senuran Muthusamy might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants are a strong side and have a home advantage. However, Pretoria Capitals look more balanced and look to have more depth, especially in the bowling department. Expect the Capitals to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.