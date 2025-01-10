DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will be up against Pretoria Capitals in the second game of SA20 2025. It will be the first encounter for both teams this season.
The Super Giants were the second-best team in the last edition, losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final. With a few notable additions, they will hope to go a step ahead and win the title.
Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals ended in the fifth spot and couldn’t make it to the playoffs last time. They will look to improve from the previous season and win more matches this time.
Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kane Williamson, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
Pretoria Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw (c), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Anrich Nortje
The average first-innings score in Durban has been 151, with pacers snaring 65.82% of wickets here. Expect another decent track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 27°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
Matthew Breetzke (DSG):
Quinton de Kock (DSG):
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):
Liam Livingstone (PC):
Will Jacks (PC):
Senuran Muthusamy (DSG):
Durban’s Super Giants are a strong side and have a home advantage. However, Pretoria Capitals look more balanced and look to have more depth, especially in the bowling department. Expect the Capitals to win the contest.
