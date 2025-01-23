DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will be up against Paarl Royals in the 18th match of SA20 in Durban. Durban’s Super Giants’ last game was washed out due to rain, while Paarl Royals won their previous one.

Durban played at home and looked good in the 11 overs they bowled with the ball. However, the rain prevented further play, and both teams shared points.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals won by 6 wickets at home against Joburg Super Kings. They bowled well in their conditions and chased the target with five balls to spare.

DSG vs PR: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka

DSG vs PR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Durban has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting deck, with some assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 27°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Breetzke (DSG):

Matthew Breetzke will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can exploit the powerplay.

Matthew Breetzke has 429 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 140.19 in 13 innings in Durban. He also has two fifties here.

Noor Ahmad (DSG):

Noor Ahmad has been in terrific form this season. He will get some assistance off the deck in Durban.

Noor Ahmad has 13 wickets at an average of 12.92 and a strike rate of 11.69 in seven innings in Durban. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

Lhuan-dre Pretorius will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter who can score big.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ last five scores: 27, 0, 83, 26 & 97.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):

Heinrich Klaasen has 186 runs at an average of 186 and a strike rate of 221.42 in four innings against Paarl Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 580 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 150.64 in 23 innings in Durban. He also has five fifties here.

Wiaan Mulder (DSG):

Wiaan Mulder will contribute with both bat and ball. He has ample experience playing in Durban.

Wiaan Mulder has 356 runs at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 140.15 in 18 innings in Durban. He also has 8 wickets here.

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and has been in nice form.

Joe Root’s last five scores: 6, 92*, 15, 26 & 62*.

DSG vs PR Player to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik (PR):

Dinesh Karthik might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants have a home advantage but made too many mistakes. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals have flourished throughout the tournament and look more settled. Still, Durban might be more suited to their conditions and should win the contest.

