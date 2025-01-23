DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Durban’s Super Giants will be up against Paarl Royals in the 18th match of SA20 in Durban. Durban’s Super Giants’ last game was washed out due to rain, while Paarl Royals won their previous one.
Durban played at home and looked good in the 11 overs they bowled with the ball. However, the rain prevented further play, and both teams shared points.
Meanwhile, Paarl Royals won by 6 wickets at home against Joburg Super Kings. They bowled well in their conditions and chased the target with five balls to spare.
Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka
The average first-innings score in Durban has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting deck, with some assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 27°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
Durban’s Super Giants have a home advantage but made too many mistakes. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals have flourished throughout the tournament and look more settled. Still, Durban might be more suited to their conditions and should win the contest.
