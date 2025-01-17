DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Durban’s Super Giants will play against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 11th match of SA20 2025 at the Kingsmead, Durban.

Durban’s Super Giants lost their previous match to the Joburg Super Kings by 28 runs. So far, they have 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 no-result in their 3 matches.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their last match to Pretoria Capitals by 6 wickets. The defending champions have lost all three of their opening matches.

DSG vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Smith, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman

DSG vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to favor batters, but fast bowlers will need to be precise and use variations effectively. Spinners might find some turn, especially in the latter stages of the game. Team that will win the toss should bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C and the weather forecast shows few chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Quinton De Kock (DSG)

Quinton de Kock scored a half-century in the last match.

He can be a good pick as he bats at the top of the order.

Chris Woakes (DSG)

Chris Woakes has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings.

He can also contribute some runs as a lower middle-order batter.

Richard Gleeson (SEC)

Richard Gleeson has taken 4 wickets in 3 matches.

He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen scored a half-century in the last match.

He has also taken 3 wickets in 3 matches.

Aiden Markram (SEC)

Aiden Markram has scored 101 runs in 3 matches, including 82 in the second match.

He can also contribute with some spin bowling.

Heinrich Klassen (DSG)

Heinrich Klaasen hasn’t had a great start to the tournament.

Despite this, he can still be a valuable choice.

DSG vs SEC Player to Avoid

Jason Smith (DSG)

Jason Smith can be avoided in this match.

Also Read: 5 Lesser Known SA20 Stars Who Could Get Into The IPL Soon

Grand League Team for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

The defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have had a terrible start to the tournament, losing their first three matches. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants, despite losing their last match, are in better form compared to Sunrisers. Durban’s Super Giants are expected to win against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.