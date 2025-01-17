DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Durban’s Super Giants will play against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 11th match of SA20 2025 at the Kingsmead, Durban.
Durban’s Super Giants lost their previous match to the Joburg Super Kings by 28 runs. So far, they have 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 no-result in their 3 matches.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their last match to Pretoria Capitals by 6 wickets. The defending champions have lost all three of their opening matches.
Durban’s Super Giants: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Smith, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman
The pitch is expected to favor batters, but fast bowlers will need to be precise and use variations effectively. Spinners might find some turn, especially in the latter stages of the game. Team that will win the toss should bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 24°C and the weather forecast shows few chances of rain.
Quinton De Kock (DSG)
Chris Woakes (DSG)
Richard Gleeson (SEC)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Aiden Markram (SEC)
Heinrich Klassen (DSG)
Jason Smith (DSG)
The defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have had a terrible start to the tournament, losing their first three matches. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants, despite losing their last match, are in better form compared to Sunrisers. Durban’s Super Giants are expected to win against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
