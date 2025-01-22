DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 15 of the ILT20 2024/25 features Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriorz taking on each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers have been the best side in the tournament, winning four out of five games. They suffered their first defeat in the previous game, losing to Dubai Capitals by six wickets.

Sharjah Warriorz have played four games in the season so far, winning two and losing as many. In the previous game, they took a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of MI Emirates.

READ MORE: Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool

DV vs SWR: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer

Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Traveen Mathew, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka

DV vs SWR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Dubai have been decently balanced with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score of 156 shows batting hasn’t been easy. Teams should look to bowl first, especially with dew playing a role.

The weather is forecast to be clear for this match with no threat of rain and temperature hovering around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Alex Hales (DV)

Alex Hales has found form, scoring 34, 58 and 34 in the last three innings.

Hales has amassed 907 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 36 and strike rate of 141.

Johnson Charles (SWR)

With 37 and 59 runs in the last two innings, Johnson Charles is one of the top fantasy options.

Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)

Wanindu Hasaranga has taken four wickets in the season.

He has 31 wickets from 21 games in the ILT20 at 6.53 economy.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran has hit 158 runs from five innings and taken one wicket.

His all-round value makes him a top captaincy choice.

Avishka Fernando (SWR)

Avishka Fernando smashed 81 off 27 against Dubai Capitals and followed it up with 39 off 17 against MI Emirates.

With such form, he is a top captaincy option.

Lockie Ferguson (DV)

The Kiwi fast bowler has been terrific, picking up eight wickets in four games at 6.37 economy.

With his pace, Lockie Ferguson can trouble batters on any surface.

DV vs SWR Player to Avoid

Keemo Paul (SWR)

Keemo Paul has scored 37 runs in four innings and conceded 60 runs in five overs.

DV vs SWR Differential Pick

Sherfane Rutherford (DV)

Sherfane Rutherford has scored 104 runs from five innings and has been dismissed once.

Grand League Team for DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are in a much better form in the tournament and have a strong side. The likes of Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lockie Ferguson have made good contributions. Expect Desert Vipers to come out victorious in this fixture.