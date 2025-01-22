DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 15 of the ILT20 2024/25 features Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriorz taking on each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Desert Vipers have been the best side in the tournament, winning four out of five games. They suffered their first defeat in the previous game, losing to Dubai Capitals by six wickets.
Sharjah Warriorz have played four games in the season so far, winning two and losing as many. In the previous game, they took a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of MI Emirates.
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer
Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Traveen Mathew, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka
The pitches in Dubai have been decently balanced with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score of 156 shows batting hasn’t been easy. Teams should look to bowl first, especially with dew playing a role.
The weather is forecast to be clear for this match with no threat of rain and temperature hovering around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.
Alex Hales (DV)
Johnson Charles (SWR)
Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)
Sam Curran (DV)
Avishka Fernando (SWR)
Lockie Ferguson (DV)
Keemo Paul (SWR)
Sherfane Rutherford (DV)
Desert Vipers are in a much better form in the tournament and have a strong side. The likes of Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lockie Ferguson have made good contributions. Expect Desert Vipers to come out victorious in this fixture.