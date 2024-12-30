FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 1, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will be up against the Durbar Rajshahi. The match will be played on 30th December 2024 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Fortune Barishal are the defending champions in BPL 2024-25. They’ve got a star-studded line-up and are one of the strongest teams on paper ahead of the tournament. Tamim Iqbal will lead the side and they’ve got the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers and other big names in their ranks. Fortune Barishal will be eyeing a win to kickstart a new season.
Meanwhile, Durbar Rajshahi is looking dependent on a few players, especially in the batting department. They’ve got Mohammad Haris, Taskin Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam and Yasir Ali Chowdhury as the key players for this season. It’s going to be a tough ask for them in the first game itself against the defending champions.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto/Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller/Faheem Ashraf, Rishad Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Shohidul Islam/Taijul Islam
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Zahiduzzaman, Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Jishan Alam, Arafat Minhas, Lahiru Samarakoon, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Shafiul Islam
The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting in this match as it will be the first game of the season. There will be little movement on offer for the pacers as its a day game. Spinners are expected to get good assistance. Teams are expected to chase if they win the toss. The average first innings score here in last season was 154 runs.
It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 25-26 degrees Celsius during game time.
Rishab Hossain (FBA)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Tamim Iqbal (FBA)
Shaheen Afridi (FBA)
Mohammad Haris (DBR)
Kyle Mayers (FBA)
Fortune Barishal will be the clear favorite to win this game. They’ve got some of the biggest international and domestic names in the BPL and it’s going to be a tough task for the Durbar Rajshahi against them.