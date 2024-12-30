FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 1, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will be up against the Durbar Rajshahi. The match will be played on 30th December 2024 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal are the defending champions in BPL 2024-25. They’ve got a star-studded line-up and are one of the strongest teams on paper ahead of the tournament. Tamim Iqbal will lead the side and they’ve got the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers and other big names in their ranks. Fortune Barishal will be eyeing a win to kickstart a new season.

Meanwhile, Durbar Rajshahi is looking dependent on a few players, especially in the batting department. They’ve got Mohammad Haris, Taskin Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam and Yasir Ali Chowdhury as the key players for this season. It’s going to be a tough ask for them in the first game itself against the defending champions.

FBA vs DBR: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto/Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller/Faheem Ashraf, Rishad Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Shohidul Islam/Taijul Islam

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Zahiduzzaman, Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Jishan Alam, Arafat Minhas, Lahiru Samarakoon, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Shafiul Islam

FBA vs DBR: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting in this match as it will be the first game of the season. There will be little movement on offer for the pacers as its a day game. Spinners are expected to get good assistance. Teams are expected to chase if they win the toss. The average first innings score here in last season was 154 runs.

It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 25-26 degrees Celsius during game time.

Top Player Picks for FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction

Rishab Hossain (FBA)

Rishad Hossain will be the lead spinner for Fortune Barishal in this season. He’s a wicket-taker and is capable with the bat as well.

Rishad recently had a great series against the West Indies. He has 35 wickets in 24 T20Is this year at a strike rate of 14.20.

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed has 30 wickets in 19 T20Is this year at a strike rate of 14.20. He will be the lead pacer for Durbar Rajshahi in this season of the BPL.

Taskin picked up 13 wickets in 12 games of the last edition of the BPL.

Tamim Iqbal (FBA)

Tamim Iqbal was the highest run-scorer of the last edition of the BPL with 492 runs in 15 matches.

Tamim is the highest run-scorer at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in T20s: 2178 runs in 67 matches at an average of 35.70 including 16 fifties and a century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction

Shaheen Afridi (FBA)

Shaheen Afridi has been in brilliant form this year. He had a great ODI series against South Africa where he has the highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets in 3 games.

Shaheen will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He will be a top C/VC choice for this match.

Mohammad Haris (DBR)

Mohammad Haris will be the best batter for Durbar Rajshahi. He likes to bat very aggressively and can take down any bowling attack on his day.

Haris has 2201 runs in 99 T20s at an average of 23.92 at a strike rate of 146.14. He will be a good C/VC pick.

Kyle Mayers (FBA)

Kyle Mayers will bat in the top 3 and is expected to bowl a few overs as well, especially with the new ball.

Mayers scored 243 runs in 6 games last season at an average of 40.50 at a strike rate of 157.79. He will be an ideal C/VC option.

FBA vs DBR Player to Avoid

Ryan Burl (DBR)

Ryan Burl is not in the best of forms and there are many better options compared to him for this game in fantasy cricket. He will be our player to avoid for this match. He is a popular pick for this game and dropping will be a risky, but worth it call.

FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction:

Fortune Barishal will be the clear favorite to win this game. They’ve got some of the biggest international and domestic names in the BPL and it’s going to be a tough task for the Durbar Rajshahi against them.