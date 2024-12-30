THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 16, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 16th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Syndey Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in Sydney. Both teams will be confident after winning their previous games.

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars by 18 runs in Canberra. It was a high-scoring encounter, and the Thunder won their second game of the season.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades defeated Perth Scorchers in their last encounter in Melbourne. It was a tight finish, but the Renegades got over the line somehow.

THU vs REN: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, MacKenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fergus O Neill, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

THU vs REN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Sydney has been 150, with pacers snaring 75.47% of wickets here. Expect another decent track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Cameron Bancroft (THU):

Cameron Bancroft has 267 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 142.02 in eight innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Cameron Bancroft has 389 runs at an average of 77.80 and a strike rate of 123.49 in nine innings in Sydney. He also has four fifties here.

Josh Brown (REN):

Josh Brown will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can make a big score.

Josh Brown can exploit the powerplay overs and provide a brisk start to the team.

Kane Richardson (REN):

Kane Richardson has 17 wickets at an average of 18.76 and a strike rate of 17 in 14 innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Kane Richardson will bowl in different phases. He will get some assistance off the deck.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Daniel Sams (THU):

Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Daniel Sams has 138 runs at an average of 19.71 and a strike rate of 162.35 in nine innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 20.07 and a strike rate of 15.64 in 11 innings against them.

Tim Seifert (REN):

Tim Seifert will bat in the top order. His recent form has been decent.

Tim Seifert’s scores this BBL: 28, 37* & 55.

Will Sutherland (REN):

Will Sutherland is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Sutherland has 62 runs in six innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Grand League Team for THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder will have the home advantage. However, Melbourne Renegades have played some good cricket and have a good squad. Most of their players are in form, and the Renegades should win the contest.

