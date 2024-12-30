THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 16, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 16th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Syndey Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in Sydney. Both teams will be confident after winning their previous games.
Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars by 18 runs in Canberra. It was a high-scoring encounter, and the Thunder won their second game of the season.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades defeated Perth Scorchers in their last encounter in Melbourne. It was a tight finish, but the Renegades got over the line somehow.
Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, MacKenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fergus O Neill, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
The average first-innings score in Sydney has been 150, with pacers snaring 75.47% of wickets here. Expect another decent track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary; Shares Her Family’s Emotional Journey [WATCH]
Cameron Bancroft (THU):
Josh Brown (REN):
Kane Richardson (REN):
Daniel Sams (THU):
Tim Seifert (REN):
Will Sutherland (REN):
Sydney Thunder will have the home advantage. However, Melbourne Renegades have played some good cricket and have a good squad. Most of their players are in form, and the Renegades should win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.