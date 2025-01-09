FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 13th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 9th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position with three wins and a loss in four games. They defeated the Sylhet Strikers by 7 wickets in the last game. Kyle Mayers saw his side over the line with a brilliant fifty after an exceptional performance from the bowlers. Fortune Barishal has won two games in a row and will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 5 games. They are yet to lose a game in BPL 2023-24. They defeated the Dhaka Capitals by 7 wickets in their last game. Their bowlers have been exceptional and the batters are in great form as well. Rangpur Riders defeated Fortune Barishal by 8 wickets in their first meeting this season.

FBA vs RAN: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kyle Mayers, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jahandad Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi, Tanvir Islam

Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khshdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed

FBA vs RAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be good assistance for the spinners in this game as it’s a day game. Teams are expected to prefer chasing.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Top Player Picks for FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Tamim Iqbal (FBA)

Tamim Iqbal has 121 runs in 4 games this season. He has looked good at the top of the order for his side.

Tamim scored 86* in the second last game and a quickfire 28 in the game before that against Rangpur. He will be a top fantasy pick.

Faheem Ashraf (FBA)

Faheem Ashraf has 4 wickets in 4 games this season. He will bowl in the middle and death overs and is capable with the bat as well.

Try Ashraf as C/VC in the big leagues.

Alex Hales (RAN)

Alex Hales is the highest run-scorer of this season with 217 runs in 5 matches. He averages 72.33 at a strike rate of 158.39 including a hundred.

Hales scored 49* runs in the first game against Fortune Barishal this season. He will also be a good C/VC pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Nahid Rana (RAN)

Nahid Rana has 9 wickets in 5 matches this season. He bowls 145+ consistently and can trouble the batters with his pace and bounce.

Rana picked up 3 wickets in the last game and 2 wickets in the match against Fortune Barishal. He will be a top C/VC option.

Kyle Mayers (FBA)

Kyle Mayers has 102 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches. He will bowl 2-3 overs and will bat at 3 for Barishal.

Mayers scored 59* runs in the last game and picked up a wicket as well. He’ll be a popular C/VC choice.

Khushdil Shah (RAN)

Khushdil Shah is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of this season with 9 wickets in 5 games at a brilliant strike rate of just 9! He has been in good form with the bat as well.

Khushdil scored 27* and picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He picked up 3 wickets in the first game against Rangpur. He’ll be the best C/VC pick.

FBA vs RAN Player to Avoid

Nurul Hasan (RAN)

Nurul Hasan will bat at 6 and can fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. With the kind of form, Rangpur’s top order is in and considering the quality of their middle order, Nurual may not even get the chance to bat or could get to bat in the last couple of overs. He will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are pretty strong with good depth in batting and bowling. Rangpur Riders have more quality with the ball and their players are in better form compared to Fortune Barishal. Rangpur Riders to win.