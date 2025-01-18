GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 10 of the ILT20 2024/25 features Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals locking horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Gulf Giants have had an awful start to their campaign, losing their first two games. They lost the season opener to Sharjah Warriorz by three wickets in a last-ball thriller before going down against Desert Vipers by six wickets.
Dubai Capitals kicked off the season with a thrilling 1-run win over MI Emirates but lost their next two and are sitting at the second last spot. In the previous fixture, they lost to Sharjah Warriorz by five wickets.
READ MORE: Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns
Gulf Giants: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Oliver Robinson (wk), Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Sikandar Raza (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Gulbadin Naib, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera
Sharjah Cricket Ground is known for its tiny boundaries and pitches that get harder to bat on as the season progresses. Only one match has been played here in the season so far, which saw over 400 runs across two innings.
Expect clear weather in Sharjah for this fixture with the temperature ranging between 18 to 22 degree Celsius in the evening.
Mark Adair (GG)
Sikandar Raza (DC)
Shimron Hetmyer (GG)
Shai Hope (DC)
James Vince (GG)
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Saghir Khan (GG)
Blessing Muzarabani (GG)
Gulf Giants have lost both games so far and lack firepower in the batting unit. Dubai Capitals seem to have a stronger line-up on paper, in both departments. Expect Dubai Capitals to come out victorious in this game.