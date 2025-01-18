GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 10 of the ILT20 2024/25 features Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals locking horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Gulf Giants have had an awful start to their campaign, losing their first two games. They lost the season opener to Sharjah Warriorz by three wickets in a last-ball thriller before going down against Desert Vipers by six wickets.

Dubai Capitals kicked off the season with a thrilling 1-run win over MI Emirates but lost their next two and are sitting at the second last spot. In the previous fixture, they lost to Sharjah Warriorz by five wickets.

GG vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Oliver Robinson (wk), Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Sikandar Raza (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Gulbadin Naib, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera

GG vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sharjah Cricket Ground is known for its tiny boundaries and pitches that get harder to bat on as the season progresses. Only one match has been played here in the season so far, which saw over 400 runs across two innings.

Expect clear weather in Sharjah for this fixture with the temperature ranging between 18 to 22 degree Celsius in the evening.

Top Player Picks for GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mark Adair (GG)

Mark Adair hit 20 off 10 in the opening game and picked up two scalps.

A guaranteed four-over bowler who can hit big shots down the order, Adair is a popular fantasy pick.

Sikandar Raza (DC)

Sikandar Raza hasn’t been at his best in the season so far but all-round skill set makes him a good pick.

Raza has 565 runs in the ILT20 at 33 average and has taken 16 wickets.

Shimron Hetmyer (GG)

Shimron Hetmyer was superb in the first game, scoring 36 off 23 balls.

He has 529 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 31 while striking at 154.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope hit 101 off 59 against MI Emirates and followed it up with 83 not-out in 52 deliveries.

Hope’s improved game and form makes him a top captaincy option.

James Vince (GG)

James Vince fell early in the first game but scored an unbeaten 76 off 62 while the rest of the batting unit struggled.

With his experience and consistency, he is a top captaincy choice.

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib was taken apart in the previous game but took 6 wickets in the first two games.

He can contribute with the bat in the lower middle order.

GG vs DC Player to Avoid

Saghir Khan (GG)

Saghir Khan has bowled only two overs in two games and bats too low.

GG vs DC Differential Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (GG)

Blessing Muzarabani picked three wickets in two games and has been selected by around 24% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants have lost both games so far and lack firepower in the batting unit. Dubai Capitals seem to have a stronger line-up on paper, in both departments. Expect Dubai Capitals to come out victorious in this game.