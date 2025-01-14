GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Gulf Giants will take on Desert Vipers in the fifth match of ILT20 2025 in Dubai. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Gulf Giants suffered a three-wicket defeat against Sharjah Warriors in their last encounter. Their batting did a fine job, but the bowlers couldn’t save the target and lost the game on the final delivery.

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers are off to a winning start in the fresh season. They were clinical with the willow and chased down the target of 167 inside 18.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.

GG vs DV: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Oliver Robinson (wk), Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Ali Naseer, Lockie Ferguson (c), Nathan Sowter, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir

GG vs DV: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 165, with pacers snaring 67.46% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for GG vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Jordan Cox (GG):

Jordan Cox will bat in the middle order. He will also contribute with the gloves.

Jordan Cox scored 38 runs in the previous game and looked in a nice touch.

Rehan Ahmed (GG):

Rehan Ahmed will contribute with both bat and ball. He will get some assistance off the deck.

Rehan Ahmed batted at No.3 in the last game and scored 46 runs.

Fakhar Zaman (DV):

Fakhar Zaman will open the innings. He is a dangerous batter and can score big.

Fakhar Zaman has previous experience playing in Dubai. He will look to use his experience and provide a brisk start to his team.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG vs DV Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (GG):

James Vince couldn’t score big in the previous game but is a quality player. He can score big.

James Vince has previous experience playing in Dubai and has done well at this venue. He has four fifties at this venue.

Mark Adair (GG):

Mark Adair is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Mark Adair scored an unbeaten 20 in the previous contest. He also took 2 wickets.

Sam Curran (DV):

Sam Curran is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sam Curran scored 50 runs in the previous contest. He will also bowl all four overs.

GG vs DV Player to Avoid

Ali Naseer (DV):

Ali Naseer might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for GG vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GG vs DV Dream11 Prediction

GG vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched. However, Desert Vipers have a slightly stronger batting unit and a decent bowling lineup. Expect the Vipers to win the contest.

