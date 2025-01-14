GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Gulf Giants will take on Desert Vipers in the fifth match of ILT20 2025 in Dubai. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Gulf Giants suffered a three-wicket defeat against Sharjah Warriors in their last encounter. Their batting did a fine job, but the bowlers couldn’t save the target and lost the game on the final delivery.
Meanwhile, Desert Vipers are off to a winning start in the fresh season. They were clinical with the willow and chased down the target of 167 inside 18.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.
Gulf Giants: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Oliver Robinson (wk), Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Ali Naseer, Lockie Ferguson (c), Nathan Sowter, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir
The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 165, with pacers snaring 67.46% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Be Snubbed From BCCI Contract Like Ishan Kishan if They Skip the Ranji Trophy?
Jordan Cox (GG):
Rehan Ahmed (GG):
Fakhar Zaman (DV):
James Vince (GG):
Mark Adair (GG):
Sam Curran (DV):
Ali Naseer (DV):
Both teams are evenly matched. However, Desert Vipers have a slightly stronger batting unit and a decent bowling lineup. Expect the Vipers to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.