GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Updates: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz

Gulf Giants will play Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai’s third match of ILT20 2025. It will be both teams’ first game of the season.

Gulf Giants were among the best performers in the league last season, winning 6 out of ten matches and ending in the second position. However, they couldn’t make it to the final after suffering defeats in both matches in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriorz were the worst performer last season, winning only four games and ending at the bottom of the points table. They will look to perform better this time and win more matches.

GG vs SWR: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Adam Lyth, Jordan Cox (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mark Adair, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Tymal Mills

Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Rohan Mustafa, Tim Southee (c), Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, Adam Milne

GG vs SWR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 164, with pacers snaring 66.33% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, and the batting should get easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran (GG):

Ibrahim Zadran will open the innings. He is a consistent performer.

Ibrahim Zadran is a good player of spin and pace and should enjoy playing in Dubai.

Tymal Mills (GG):

Tymal Mills will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Tymal Mills has 20 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 15.65 in 14 innings in Dubai.

Kusal Mendis (SWR):

Kusal Mendis will bat in the top order. He can score big.

Kusal Mendis has 119 runs at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 148.75 in five innings in Dubai. He also has two fifties here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (GG):

James Vince will open the innings. He is among the most consistent run-scorers in the format and can score big.

James Vince’s last five scores: 53, 11, 10, 101* & 13.

Jason Roy (SWR):

Jason Roy will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay and provide a rapid start.

Jason Roy’s previous five scores: 1, 18, 25, 34 & 0.

Roham Mustafa (SWR):

Rohan Mustafa is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Rohan Mustafa has vast experience playing in Dubai. He can fetch ample points.

GG vs SWR Player to Avoid

Zuhaib Zubair (GG):

Zuhaib Zubair might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have quality sides, with ample experience. However, Sharjah Warriorz have a better bowling unit, and their batting also looks decent. Expect the Warriorz to win the contest.

