GG vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Updates: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz

Gulf Giants will play Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai’s third match of ILT20 2025. It will be both teams’ first game of the season.
Gulf Giants were among the best performers in the league last season, winning 6 out of ten matches and ending in the second position. However, they couldn’t make it to the final after suffering defeats in both matches in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriorz were the worst performer last season, winning only four games and ending at the bottom of the points table. They will look to perform better this time and win more matches.
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Adam Lyth, Jordan Cox (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mark Adair, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Tymal Mills
Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Rohan Mustafa, Tim Southee (c), Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, Adam Milne
The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 164, with pacers snaring 66.33% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, and the batting should get easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Ibrahim Zadran (GG):
Tymal Mills (GG):
Kusal Mendis (SWR):
James Vince (GG):
Jason Roy (SWR):
Roham Mustafa (SWR):
Zuhaib Zubair (GG):
Both teams have quality sides, with ample experience. However, Sharjah Warriorz have a better bowling unit, and their batting also looks decent. Expect the Warriorz to win the contest.
