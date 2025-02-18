GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match no. 5 between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women.
Gujarat Giants Women will host Mumbai Indians Women in the fifth match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Gujarat Giants Women lost the first match against Bengaluru but bounced back to beat UP Warriorz by six wickets. Priya Mishra starred with 3 for 25 in the first innings while Ashleigh Gardner struck 52 off 32 as they chased down 144.
Mumbai Indians were hard done by in their season opener against Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten 80 off 59 amidst a collapse from the other end. Defending 164, bowlers made a great comeback but a few umpiring blunders cost them the match.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
Vadodara has served good pitches for batting so far. Over 400 runs were scored in the opening game while the next two games had first innings scores of 164 and 143. Dew has made it difficult for bowlers in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to field first.
Looking at the forecast, the weather should be warm and clear, with the temperature around 25 degree Celsius.
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MUM-W)
Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)
Mumbai Indians have far more reliable batters in the line-up compared to Gujarat Giants. They also have a superior bowling attack with the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to come out victorious in this match.
