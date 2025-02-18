GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match no. 5 between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women.

Gujarat Giants Women will host Mumbai Indians Women in the fifth match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women lost the first match against Bengaluru but bounced back to beat UP Warriorz by six wickets. Priya Mishra starred with 3 for 25 in the first innings while Ashleigh Gardner struck 52 off 32 as they chased down 144.

Mumbai Indians were hard done by in their season opener against Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten 80 off 59 amidst a collapse from the other end. Defending 164, bowlers made a great comeback but a few umpiring blunders cost them the match.

GJ-W vs MUM-W: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

GJ-W vs MUM-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Vadodara has served good pitches for batting so far. Over 400 runs were scored in the opening game while the next two games had first innings scores of 164 and 143. Dew has made it difficult for bowlers in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Looking at the forecast, the weather should be warm and clear, with the temperature around 25 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Beth Mooney fell for a duck in the second game but 56 off 42 deliveries in the first outing.

She has piled on 466 runs in her last nine T20 innings at an average of 57 and strike rate of 139.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MUM-W)

The Mumbai Indians captain struck 42 off 22 in the last game against Delhi.

Harmanpreet has amassed 591 runs in the WPL at an average of 45 and strike rate of 140.

Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)

Deandra Dottin has smashed 58 runs off 31 deliveries in two games while picking up three wickets.

Her power with the bat and medium pace bowling makes her a must pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

Ash Gardner hammered 79 off 37 in the first match and backed it up with 52 off 32.

She has also picked four wickets in two games, making her the top captaincy choice.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews was dismissed early in the previous game but picked up two wickets.

Matthews has over 1400 runs in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at an average of 34 while picking up 62 wickets.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

The English all-rounder struck 80 not-out in 59 deliveries in the opening game and claimed a wicket.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 584 runs in the WPL at an average of 42 and has taken 21 wickets.

GJ-W vs MUM-W Player to Avoid

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

Amanjot Kaur doesn’t get much game-time with either bat or ball and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have far more reliable batters in the line-up compared to Gujarat Giants. They also have a superior bowling attack with the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to come out victorious in this match.

