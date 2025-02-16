News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: February 16, 2025

‘That’s just her style’ – Mithali Raj Supports Indian Opener after National Team Dropout

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

She scored a quickfire 43 with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.88 against Mumbai Indians.

Not long ago, the star opener was dropped from the National side. Mithali Raj, one of the legends of women’s cricket, has backed Shafali Verma after her attacking performance in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025.

The Delhi Capitals’ (DC) batter scored a quickfire 43 with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.88 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on February 15. The Meg Lanning-led side went on to win the match in a last-ball thriller. Undoubtedly, Shafali’s contribution at the top was essential in this close match. She was also the top scorer for DC.

Mithali hailed Shafali for continuing with her fearless approach while dealing with the recent struggles in her career.

  • “I think anyone stepping into Shafali Verma’s shoes would acknowledge how she has never shown a defensive approach. Right from the second ball, she started scoring runs, playing her shots with her usual flair. That’s just her style”, said Mithali during her match commentary on the JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: 

Shafali’s Father Faced A Sudden Heart Attack

The 21-year-old batter was dropped from the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against Australia last December due to her consecutive poor performances. Previously, she managed to score only 56 runs in three innings in the New Zealand series at home. Being dropped out made the situation harder for Shafali as she was already dealing with personal issues.

The star opener shared that she hid the news from her father, Sanjeev Verma who had suffered a heart attack just a few days back. Astonishingly, her father cut short his recovery period to help Shafali regain her form.

“It’s not easy to get over it. I didn’t want to reveal because my father had a heart attack about two days before I got dropped from the team. I hid the news from him till he got better. He was in the hospital. I told him a week later”, revealed Shafali in an interview a month ago.

Returning to domestic cricket, Shafali scored a flurry of runs for Haryana including her blazing 197 off 115 in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy.

Meg Lanning Speaks on Shafali Verma

Meg Lanning also believes that her opening partner can carry on with her sublime form to continue shining for Delhi Capitals

“She looks like she’s in really good touch and enjoying herself and having fun too, which I think is really important. For me, just watching her play with freedom, express herself, (and) when she does that, that plays a really important role for our team”, said DC skipper in the pre-tournament press meet.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
India
mithali raj
Shafali Verma
WPL 2025

Related posts

Mumbai Indians robbed zing bails WPL 2025 Delhi Capitals

Were Mumbai Indians Robbed? Fans Furious As Zing Bails Confusion Helps Delhi Capitals Win WPL 2025 Match

7:28 am
CX Staff Writer
MIW vs DCW WPL 2025 Super Over Last Ball Delhi Capitals win Mumbai Indians

Missed Super Over by Inches: Delhi Capitals Steal Win Over Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller in WPL 2025 [WATCH]

11:43 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Richa Ghosh Kanika Ahuja WPL 2025 Royal Challenger Bengaluru

How Richa Ghosh Pulled Off the Highest Run Chase in WPL History for RCB

February 15, 2025
Samarnath Soory
4 Best Knocks by RCB Players in Women’s Premier League Ft. WPL 2025 Heist by Richa Ghosh

4 Best Knocks by RCB Players in Women’s Premier League Ft. WPL 2025 Heist by Richa Ghosh

Let’s take a look at the four best knocks by RCB Women in the tournament.
February 15, 2025
Sagar Paul
Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

Fastest 50s in WPL: Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

Let's take a look at the top five fastest half centuries in WPL history.
February 15, 2025
Sagar Paul
RCB Shreyanka Patil likely to be ruled out for WPL 2025

Big Blow for RCB as Star All-Rounder Ruled Out of WPL 2025; Sneh Rana Named as Replacement

Former GG bowler joins RCB for INR 30 lakh.
6:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy