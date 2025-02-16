She scored a quickfire 43 with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.88 against Mumbai Indians.

Not long ago, the star opener was dropped from the National side. Mithali Raj, one of the legends of women’s cricket, has backed Shafali Verma after her attacking performance in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025.

The Delhi Capitals’ (DC) batter scored a quickfire 43 with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.88 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on February 15. The Meg Lanning-led side went on to win the match in a last-ball thriller. Undoubtedly, Shafali’s contribution at the top was essential in this close match. She was also the top scorer for DC.

Mithali hailed Shafali for continuing with her fearless approach while dealing with the recent struggles in her career.

“I think anyone stepping into Shafali Verma’s shoes would acknowledge how she has never shown a defensive approach. Right from the second ball, she started scoring runs, playing her shots with her usual flair. That’s just her style”, said Mithali during her match commentary on the JioHotstar.

Shafali’s Father Faced A Sudden Heart Attack

The 21-year-old batter was dropped from the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against Australia last December due to her consecutive poor performances. Previously, she managed to score only 56 runs in three innings in the New Zealand series at home. Being dropped out made the situation harder for Shafali as she was already dealing with personal issues.

The star opener shared that she hid the news from her father, Sanjeev Verma who had suffered a heart attack just a few days back. Astonishingly, her father cut short his recovery period to help Shafali regain her form.

“It’s not easy to get over it. I didn’t want to reveal because my father had a heart attack about two days before I got dropped from the team. I hid the news from him till he got better. He was in the hospital. I told him a week later”, revealed Shafali in an interview a month ago.

Returning to domestic cricket, Shafali scored a flurry of runs for Haryana including her blazing 197 off 115 in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy.

Meg Lanning Speaks on Shafali Verma

Meg Lanning also believes that her opening partner can carry on with her sublime form to continue shining for Delhi Capitals

“She looks like she’s in really good touch and enjoying herself and having fun too, which I think is really important. For me, just watching her play with freedom, express herself, (and) when she does that, that plays a really important role for our team”, said DC skipper in the pre-tournament press meet.

