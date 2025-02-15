Fastest 50s in WPL: Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

Let's take a look at the top five fastest half centuries in WPL history.

In the first match of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants, Richa Ghosh lit up the the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara with an incredible knock. She hit a 50 off 23 balls and was not out on 64 off 27 balls as RCB chased down a huge target of 202, the highest successful chase in the history of WPL.

Her innings included seven fours and four sixes at a stunning strike rate of 237.04. Her half century was the second quickest by an RCB batter and the fifth quickest overall in the WPL.

Fastest Half Centuries in WPL

Sophia Dunkley: 18 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

Sophia Dunkley’s 50 in just 18 balls for Gujarat Giants against RCB in the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium is the fastest half century in WPL history so far.

She went on to score 65 off 28 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 232.14. Her innings contributed to Gujarat Giants reaching a total of 201 for 7 in the match, and they ultimately won by 11 runs.

Shafali Verma: 19 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

Against Gujarat Giants in 2023, Shafali Verma scored a half century in just 19 balls, making it the second fastest in WPL history. Chasing a small target of 106, she smashed 76 off just 28 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes with a strike rate of 271.42.

Delhi Capitals won the match by 10 wickets. The opening partnership got the job done, with Shafali being the aggressor while Meg Lanning played a supporting role, scoring just 21 as most of the work was done by Shafali Verma.

Sophie Devine: 20 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

In the match against Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium, Sophie Devine of RCB scored a half century in just 20 balls, making it the third fastest in WPL history.

In pursuit of a score of 189, she gave a fireworks display and scored 99 off a mere 36 deliveries, striking nine fours and eight sixes at strike rate of 275. Her blistering innings led RCB to reach the target in 15.3 overs, earning an 8 wicket win.

Player Balls Match Venue Date Sophia Dunkley 18 GG vs RCB Brabourne Stadium 08-03-2023 Shafali Verma 19 DC vs GG DY Patil Stadium 11-03-2023 Sophie Devine 20 RCB vs GG Brabourne Stadium 18-03-2023 Harmanpreet Kaur 22 MI vs GG DY Patil Stadium 04-03-2023 Richa Ghosh 23 RCB vs GG Kotambi Stadium 14-02-2025

Harmanpreet Kaur: 22 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

Against the Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half century in just 22 balls, making it the fourth fastest in WPL history.

She went on to score 65 off just 30 balls, hitting 14 fours at a strike rate of 216.66. Her innings helped Mumbai Indians post a total of 207/5 in their 20 overs, and they went on to win the match by 143 runs.

Richa Ghosh: 23 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2025)

In the first game of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants, Richa Ghosh showed a scintillating display at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. She struck a half century in 23 balls and scored an unbeaten 64 from 27 balls, leading RCB to an historic chase of 202, the highest ever successful run chase in WPL history.

Her fiery knock included seven fours and four sixes at a stunning strike rate of 237.04. Her half-century was the second quickest by an RCB player and the fifth quickest in total in the WPL.

