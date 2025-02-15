News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: February 15, 2025

Fastest 50s in WPL: Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Let's take a look at the top five fastest half centuries in WPL history.

Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

In the first match of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants, Richa Ghosh lit up the the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara with an incredible knock. She hit a 50 off 23 balls and was not out on 64 off 27 balls as RCB chased down a huge target of 202, the highest successful chase in the history of WPL.

Her innings included seven fours and four sixes at a stunning strike rate of 237.04. Her half century was the second quickest by an RCB batter and the fifth quickest overall in the WPL.

Let’s take a look at the top five fastest half centuries in WPL history.

Fastest Half Centuries in WPL

Sophia Dunkley: 18 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

Sophia Dunkley’s 50 in just 18 balls for Gujarat Giants against RCB in the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium is the fastest half century in WPL history so far.

She went on to score 65 off 28 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 232.14. Her innings contributed to Gujarat Giants reaching a total of 201 for 7 in the match, and they ultimately won by 11 runs.

Shafali Verma: 19 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

Against Gujarat Giants in 2023, Shafali Verma scored a half century in just 19 balls, making it the second fastest in WPL history. Chasing a small target of 106, she smashed 76 off just 28 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes with a strike rate of 271.42.

Delhi Capitals won the match by 10 wickets. The opening partnership got the job done, with Shafali being the aggressor while Meg Lanning played a supporting role, scoring just 21 as most of the work was done by Shafali Verma.

ALSO READ:

Sophie Devine: 20 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

In the match against Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium, Sophie Devine of RCB scored a half century in just 20 balls, making it the third fastest in WPL history.

In pursuit of a score of 189, she gave a fireworks display and scored 99 off a mere 36 deliveries, striking nine fours and eight sixes at strike rate of 275. Her blistering innings led RCB to reach the target in 15.3 overs, earning an 8 wicket win.

Player Balls Match Venue Date
Sophia Dunkley 18GG vs RCBBrabourne Stadium08-03-2023
Shafali Verma 19DC vs GGDY Patil Stadium11-03-2023
Sophie Devine 20RCB vs GGBrabourne Stadium18-03-2023
Harmanpreet Kaur22MI vs GGDY Patil Stadium04-03-2023
Richa Ghosh23RCB vs GGKotambi Stadium14-02-2025

Harmanpreet Kaur: 22 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

Against the Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half century in just 22 balls, making it the fourth fastest in WPL history.

She went on to score 65 off just 30 balls, hitting 14 fours at a strike rate of 216.66. Her innings helped Mumbai Indians post a total of 207/5 in their 20 overs, and they went on to win the match by 143 runs.

Richa Ghosh: 23 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2025)

In the first game of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants, Richa Ghosh showed a scintillating display at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. She struck a half century in 23 balls and scored an unbeaten 64 from 27 balls, leading RCB to an historic chase of 202, the highest ever successful run chase in WPL history.

Her fiery knock included seven fours and four sixes at a stunning strike rate of 237.04. Her half-century was the second quickest by an RCB player and the fifth quickest in total in the WPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Harmanpreet Kaur
Richa Ghosh
Shafali Verma
Sophia Dhunkley
Sophie Devine
Women's Premier League
WPL

Related posts

RCB Shreyanka Patil likely to be ruled out for WPL 2025

Big Blow for RCB; Star All-Rounder Likely To Be Ruled Out of Entire 2025 Season

It is now understood that the injury is being currently managed.
9:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Let’s stick to women’s cricket’- RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s Fitting Response On Sharing Jersey Number With Virat Kohli

The gender-biased question to Mandhana received some flak on the internet.
3:21 pm
Disha Asrani
WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WPL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WPL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the WPL 2025 on Disney+Hotstar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.
February 13, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians and RCB have named their replacements for Pooja Vastrakar and Asha Sobhana.

Mumbai Indians and RCB Name Replacements for 2025 Season

Both players have been signed at their base price.
February 13, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Delhi Capitals Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Delhi Capitals Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Delhi Capitals Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

DC will be hoping to break the jinx and win the elusive title.
February 13, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Smriti Mandhana RCB WPL 2024

4 Reasons Why Defending Champions RCB Will Win The WPL 2025

February 11, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy