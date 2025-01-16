HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 36, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will square off in the 36th match of the BBL 2024/25, with the Gabba, Brisbane hosting the contest.

Brisbane Heat, who are lingering just outside the top four with seven points, need to win both their remaining games to reach the playoffs. They have won three and lost four matches, with one no result. Heat suffered a 56-run defeat in their previous game against Adelaide Strikers, where their bowlers conceded 251.

Hobart Hurricanes are sitting at the top of the table with 13 points and two games in hand. They have won six games and lost only once with one match getting washed out. Hurricanes are coming off a four-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades.

HEA vs HUR: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Tom Alsop (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Mitch Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitch Owen, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (cap), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

HEA vs HUR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Gabba is famous for favouring seamers, with movement on offer, especially with the new ball. Teams should look to bowl first as all four games played here in this season have been won by the chasing sides.

The weather for this game is expected to be mainly clear with only around a 14% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Xavier Bartlett (HEA)

Xavier Bartlett has picked up 10 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 16.3.

Bartlett has taken the new ball in every match and with movement on offer, should be a big threat.

Ben McDermott (HUR)

Ben McDermott hasn’t been at his best but had smashed an unbeaten 68 against Adelaide Strikers.

McDermott was rested in the previous game and will be back for this game.

Nathan McSweeney (HEA)

Nathan McSweeney has been a consistent performer for Heat with 179 runs at an average of 35.80 and strike rate of 131.

McSweeney has looked good in the top order, handling the seamers well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Riley Meredith (HUR)

Riley Meredith has upped his game in this season and has looked threatening in all phases.

He has snared 11 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 14.1.

Max Bryant (HEA)

Max Bryant finally seems to be living up to his potential, scoring 243 runs at a strike rate of 168 while averaging 48.

Slotted at number five, he doesn’t have to face the new ball.

Spencer Johnson (HEA)

Spencer Johnson has taken 10 wickets from five games at a strike rate of 15.

The left-arm pacer has best figures of 4 for 20.

HEA vs HUR Player to Avoid

Caleb Jewell (HUR)

Caleb Jewell has scored only 30 runs in three games and can be avoided.

HEA vs HUR Differential Pick

Paul Walter (HEA)

Paul Walter returns from injury and can be a good differential pick.

Grand League Team for HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

While Hobart Hurricanes are at the top of the standings, they are battling some injury issues. Brisbane Heat, at home, have the resources to beat anyone and with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in, their batting is strengthened.