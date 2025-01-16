HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 36, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will square off in the 36th match of the BBL 2024/25, with the Gabba, Brisbane hosting the contest.
Brisbane Heat, who are lingering just outside the top four with seven points, need to win both their remaining games to reach the playoffs. They have won three and lost four matches, with one no result. Heat suffered a 56-run defeat in their previous game against Adelaide Strikers, where their bowlers conceded 251.
Hobart Hurricanes are sitting at the top of the table with 13 points and two games in hand. They have won six games and lost only once with one match getting washed out. Hurricanes are coming off a four-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades.
Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Tom Alsop (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Mitch Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitch Owen, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (cap), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
The pitch at the Gabba is famous for favouring seamers, with movement on offer, especially with the new ball. Teams should look to bowl first as all four games played here in this season have been won by the chasing sides.
The weather for this game is expected to be mainly clear with only around a 14% chance of precipitation.
Xavier Bartlett (HEA)
Ben McDermott (HUR)
Nathan McSweeney (HEA)
Riley Meredith (HUR)
Max Bryant (HEA)
Spencer Johnson (HEA)
Caleb Jewell (HUR)
Paul Walter (HEA)
While Hobart Hurricanes are at the top of the standings, they are battling some injury issues. Brisbane Heat, at home, have the resources to beat anyone and with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in, their batting is strengthened.