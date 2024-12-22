HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat will take on Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 at The Gabba, Brisbane. Both teams won their last game and will be high on confidence.
Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Stars by eight wickets in a dominating performance. They were too good to handle for the Stars and opened the season on a high note.
Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers bounced back strongly after suffering a defeat in their opening fixture. They also defeated Melbourne Stars in their last game in their own backyard to earn their maiden victory of the season.
Brisbane Heat: Jack Wood, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Paul Walter, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Whitney, Mitchell Swepson (c), Matthew Kuhnemann
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
The average first-innings score at The Gabba has been 176, with pacers snaring 73.1% of wickets here. Expect another bouncy deck, with some assistance for the speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Brisbane Heat are a tough side to beat at home. However, Adelaide Strikers have a solid unit, with several quality players in each department. The Strikers look slightly better and should win the contest.
