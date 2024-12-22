HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat will take on Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 at The Gabba, Brisbane. Both teams won their last game and will be high on confidence.

Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Stars by eight wickets in a dominating performance. They were too good to handle for the Stars and opened the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers bounced back strongly after suffering a defeat in their opening fixture. They also defeated Melbourne Stars in their last game in their own backyard to earn their maiden victory of the season.

HEA vs STR: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Jack Wood, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Paul Walter, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Whitney, Mitchell Swepson (c), Matthew Kuhnemann

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

HEA vs STR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at The Gabba has been 176, with pacers snaring 73.1% of wickets here. Expect another bouncy deck, with some assistance for the speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Jimmy Peirson (HEA):

Jimmy Peirson will open the innings. He scored 72 runs in the previous fixture.

Jimmy Peirson has 719 runs at an average of 28.76 and a strike rate of 125.69 in 38 innings in Brisbane. He also has three fifties here.

Xavier Bartlett (HEA):

Xavier Bartlett took 3 wickets in the previous game.

Xavier Bartlett has 23 wickets at an average of 16.08 and a strike rate of 11.73 in 14 innings in Brisbane.

Chris Lynn (STR):

Chris Lynn has 1228 runs at an average of 33.18 and a strike rate of 164.39 in 42 innings in Brisbane. He also has seven fifties and a century here.

Chris Lynn has vast experience playing in Brisbane. He can score big.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Paul Walter (HEA):

Paul Walter will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Paul Walter has 5 wickets at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 12 in four innings in Brisbane.

Matthew Short (STR):

Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Matthew Short has 200 runs at an average of 22.22 and a strike rate of 135.13 in nine innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 14.42 and a strike rate of 11.14 in six innings against them.

Jamie Overton (STR):

Jamie Overton is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Jamie Overton has 51 runs in two innings this season. He also has 4 wickets.

HEA vs STR Player to Avoid

Daniel Drew (HEA):

Daniel Drew might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat are a tough side to beat at home. However, Adelaide Strikers have a solid unit, with several quality players in each department. The Strikers look slightly better and should win the contest.

