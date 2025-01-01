HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Sixers in the 18th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Hobart. Both teams won their previous games and will be high on confidence.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Adelaide. They were brilliant with the bat, and the bowlers did enough to scrape a win for the team.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers defeated Brisbane Heat by 8 wickets at The Gabba. They were again clinical in all departments and registered another convincing victory.

HUR vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird

HUR vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Hobart has been 158, with pacers snaring 72.73% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 18°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (HUR):

Shai Hope has been in good touch this BBL season. He will bat in the top order and can score big.

Shai Hope’s scores this BBL: 37, 38 & 13.

Ben McDermott (HUR):

Ben McDermott has 966 runs at an average of 38.64 and a strike rate of 132.32 in 32 innings in Hobart. He also has seven fifties and a century here.

Ben McDermott is a consistent performer in the league. He can score big.

Josh Philippe (SIX):

Josh Philippe has 285 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 139.02 in 11 innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties against them.

Josh Philippe scored 66 runs in the previous game. He can score big again.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Chris Jordan (HUR):

Chris Jordan is among the consistent performers in the league. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 12.71 in five innings against Sydney Sixers.

James Vince (SIX):

James Vince has 272 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 133.99 in ten innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties against them.

James Vince’s scores this BBL: 10, 101*, 13 & 40.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX):

Ben Dwarshuis is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Ben Dwarshuis has 13 wickets at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 16.53 in ten innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

HUR vs SIX Player to Avoid

Lachlan Shaw (SIX):

Lachlan Shaw might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

It’s never easy to defeat Sydney Sixers. However, Hobart Hurricanes have done well lately and will play at home. Still, the Sixers have played good cricket and look like a stronger unit. Expect them to win the contest.

