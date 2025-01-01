HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Sixers in the 18th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Hobart. Both teams won their previous games and will be high on confidence.
Hobart Hurricanes defeated Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Adelaide. They were brilliant with the bat, and the bowlers did enough to scrape a win for the team.
Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers defeated Brisbane Heat by 8 wickets at The Gabba. They were again clinical in all departments and registered another convincing victory.
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird
The average first-innings score in Hobart has been 158, with pacers snaring 72.73% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 18°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
It’s never easy to defeat Sydney Sixers. However, Hobart Hurricanes have done well lately and will play at home. Still, the Sixers have played good cricket and look like a stronger unit. Expect them to win the contest.
