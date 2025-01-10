News
HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Cricket
January 10, 2025 - 9:13 am

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 29, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

The 29th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Both teams’ last match was against each other at the Sydney Showdown Ground, but it was abandoned due to rain.

With 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result in 6 matches, the Hobart Hurricanes are currently 3rd in the table. Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder are 1st in the table with 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no result in their 7 matches.

HUR vs THU: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Bean

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Christian, Chris Green, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Andrews, Muhammad Hasnain, Wes Agar

HUR vs THU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Bellerive Oval pitch in Hobart is usually great for batting, offering early seam movement and extra bounce for pacers. Spinners may find it challenging to get turn, and teams winning the toss might choose to bowl first on the fresh surface.

The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, and the forecast indicates no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Tim David (HUR)

  • Tim David has regained his form after a slow start to the tournament.
  • He smashed an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls in the last match.

Daniel Christian (THU)

  • The 41-year-old Dan Christian came out of retirement as an injury replacement.
  • He contributed with an unbeaten 23 runs and took 1 wicket in the match.

Sam Konstas (THU)

  • Sam Konstas showcased an impressive performance in the Boxing Day Test, scoring a brilliant half-century.
  • Before his international duty, he played two matches in this season and scored a fifty in the first one.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU)

  • David Warner has scored 226 runs in 6 matches so far.
  • In his last 3 matches, he has amassed 185 runs.

Mitchell Owen (HUR)

  • Mitchell Owen has scored 189 runs in 5 matches, including a century in this tournament.
  • In his last 2 matches, he has added 70 runs to his tally.

Chris Jordan (HUR)

  • Chris Jordan has picked up 6 wickets in 5 matches so far.
  • All 6 wickets have come in his last three matches, and he can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

HUR vs THU Player to Avoid

Hugh Weibgen (THU)

  • Hugh Weibgen can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

It’s a match between the 2nd and 3rd teams in the standings, meeting again after their last game was called off. Sydney Thunder, sitting 2nd, come into this match after a loss, while Hobart Hurricanes, in 3rd, are full of confidence after a win. It’s expected to be an exciting game, with the Hurricanes likely to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

