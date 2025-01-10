HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 29, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 29th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Both teams’ last match was against each other at the Sydney Showdown Ground, but it was abandoned due to rain.
With 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result in 6 matches, the Hobart Hurricanes are currently 3rd in the table. Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder are 1st in the table with 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no result in their 7 matches.
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Bean
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Christian, Chris Green, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Andrews, Muhammad Hasnain, Wes Agar
The Bellerive Oval pitch in Hobart is usually great for batting, offering early seam movement and extra bounce for pacers. Spinners may find it challenging to get turn, and teams winning the toss might choose to bowl first on the fresh surface.
The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, and the forecast indicates no chance of rain.
Tim David (HUR)
Daniel Christian (THU)
Sam Konstas (THU)
David Warner (THU)
Mitchell Owen (HUR)
Chris Jordan (HUR)
Hugh Weibgen (THU)
It’s a match between the 2nd and 3rd teams in the standings, meeting again after their last game was called off. Sydney Thunder, sitting 2nd, come into this match after a loss, while Hobart Hurricanes, in 3rd, are full of confidence after a win. It’s expected to be an exciting game, with the Hurricanes likely to come out on top.
