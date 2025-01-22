News
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Cricket
Last updated: January 22, 2025

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

The first match of the five-match T20I series between India and England will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India are coming into this series after a poor show in Australia, where they lost the BGT series 3-1. However, talking about their T20I form, they are the defending world champions and, in November, won their most recent T20I series against South Africa away by 3-1.

Also Read: India vs England 1st T20I: Match Predictions, Possible XIs And Live Streaming Details

England won their last T20I series in the West Indies by 3-1. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, they reached the semi-finals but lost to India. Like India, they are also in good form when it comes to T20Is.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Eden Gardens generally favors teams chasing, especially with the dew factor coming into play. The team that will win the toss might look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 26°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

  • Arshdeep Singh picked up 6 wickets in his last two T20Is.
  • He also impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 17 wickets in his last 5 matches.

Jamie Overton (ENG)

  • Jamie Overton enters this series in good form, having scored 191 runs in 9 matches lower down the order.
  • He has also been effective with the ball, picking up 11 wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

  • Varun Chakravarthy took 12 wickets in the series against South Africa.
  • He also excelled in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 13 wickets in his last 3 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

  • Hardik Pandya is a strong captaincy option as he can contribute with the bat lower down the order.
  • He has a knack of picking wickets in every match.

Phil Salt (ENG)

  • Phil Salt has played in Eden Gardens for KKR in IPL 2024.
  • In the 7 matches he played here, he scored 350 runs at an average of 58.3.

Tilak Varma (IND)

  • Tilak Varma has scored two centuries in his last two T20Is.
  • He also had a strong performance in the SMAT, scoring 327 runs in 7 matches.

Also Read: How Did Mujeeb Ur Rahman Go From Afghanistan’s Frontline Spinner to Being Dropped for Champions Trophy 2025?

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I Grand League Team

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I Small League Team

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are heading into this series with good T20I form. However, India are expected to have a slight edge over England in this match as they are a much more balanced side and home advantage is also in their favour.

