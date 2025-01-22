IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The first match of the five-match T20I series between India and England will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
India are coming into this series after a poor show in Australia, where they lost the BGT series 3-1. However, talking about their T20I form, they are the defending world champions and, in November, won their most recent T20I series against South Africa away by 3-1.
England won their last T20I series in the West Indies by 3-1. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, they reached the semi-finals but lost to India. Like India, they are also in good form when it comes to T20Is.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
The pitch at Eden Gardens generally favors teams chasing, especially with the dew factor coming into play. The team that will win the toss might look to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 26°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Arshdeep Singh (IND)
Jamie Overton (ENG)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Tilak Varma (IND)
Both teams are heading into this series with good T20I form. However, India are expected to have a slight edge over England in this match as they are a much more balanced side and home advantage is also in their favour.
