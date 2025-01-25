IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 2nd T20I between India and England will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
India opted to bowl first in the first match and restricted England for 132 runs. Jos Buttler was the only impressive batsman for England who made 68 off 44 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes. The Indian bowling attack was led by Varun Chakravarthy who took three wickets. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets each.
In the pursuit of 133, India lost early wickets after Sanju Samson (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (0). But Abhishek Sharma changed the course of the game, scoring 79 off just 34 balls with five fours and eight sixes. His aggressive approach, especially against Mark Wood and Adil Rashid, secured India’s victory by 7 wickets.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami/Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium offers some help for spinners and opportunities for batters to score freely. Teams winning the toss are likely to opt for bowling first to make use of any early assistance.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Jofra Archer (ENG)
Arshdeep Singh (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
India put on a strong performance against England in the first T20I of the series. This match is expected to be a tighter contest, but India is likely to come out on top again.
