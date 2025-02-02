IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the fifth T20I between India and England.
India secured the series 3-1 with their win in Pune, while England will aim to end on a high before the ODI series. India recovered from 12/3 to post 181, thanks to fifties from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.
England started well but lost quick wickets, slipping from 62/1 to 65/3. Harry Brook’s quick fifty kept them in the chase, but India’s spinners and Harshit Rana’s crucial overs sealed the win. England missed chances to close out the game, and with Wankhede hosting the final T20I, a thrilling contest awaits.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy
England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
The Wankhede Stadium pitch is a batting paradise with good pace and bounce, making stroke play easy. With chasing teams winning five of eight men’s T20Is here, the toss-winning team should opt to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 27°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Brydon Carse (ENG)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
India won the last match to take a 3-1 lead against England and are favorites to win the upcoming game as well.
