IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the fifth T20I between India and England.

India secured the series 3-1 with their win in Pune, while England will aim to end on a high before the ODI series. India recovered from 12/3 to post 181, thanks to fifties from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

England started well but lost quick wickets, slipping from 62/1 to 65/3. Harry Brook’s quick fifty kept them in the chase, but India’s spinners and Harshit Rana’s crucial overs sealed the win. England missed chances to close out the game, and with Wankhede hosting the final T20I, a thrilling contest awaits.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is a batting paradise with good pace and bounce, making stroke play easy. With chasing teams winning five of eight men’s T20Is here, the toss-winning team should opt to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 27°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 144 runs in this series so far.

He is the leading run-scorer in the series.

Brydon Carse (ENG)

Brydon Carse has taken 6 wickets in 3 matches.

He has picked up wickets in every match and can also contribute with the bat in the lower order.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett is back in form.

He has scored 90 runs in the last two matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has scored 139 runs in four matches.

He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has taken 12 wickets in four matches.

He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya has scored 83 runs in the last two matches.

He has also taken 5 wickets in four matches.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India won the last match to take a 3-1 lead against England and are favorites to win the upcoming game as well.

