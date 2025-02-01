JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 29 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Joburg Super Kings will be up against Durban’s Super Giants in the 29th match of SA20 2025 in Johannesburg. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Joburg Super Kings registered a 7-wicket win against Paarl Royals in their last encounter. They bowled well and later Faf du Plessis batted beautifully to take his team over the line.
Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants lost their previous match against Paarl Royals. The top order continued to disappoint, and while they bowled well, the target wasn’t big enough to defend.
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla
Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Jon-Jon Smuts, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Noor Ahmad
The average first-innings score in Johannesburg has been 157, with pacers snaring 69.13% of wickets here. Expect another fast deck, with some assistance for speedsters throughout. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 32°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
Also Read:
Devon Conway (JSK):
Hardus Viljoen (JSK):
Kane Williamson (DSG):
Faf du Plessis (JSK):
Marcus Stoinis (DSG):
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):
Wihan Lubbe (JSK):
Joburg Super Kings are more in form and will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants have gone from bad to worse as the season progressed. Still, the Super Giants will look to fire in tandem for one final time and should end the season with a win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.