JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 29 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Joburg Super Kings will be up against Durban’s Super Giants in the 29th match of SA20 2025 in Johannesburg. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Joburg Super Kings registered a 7-wicket win against Paarl Royals in their last encounter. They bowled well and later Faf du Plessis batted beautifully to take his team over the line.

Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants lost their previous match against Paarl Royals. The top order continued to disappoint, and while they bowled well, the target wasn’t big enough to defend.

JSK vs DSG: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Jon-Jon Smuts, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Noor Ahmad

JSK vs DSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Johannesburg has been 157, with pacers snaring 69.13% of wickets here. Expect another fast deck, with some assistance for speedsters throughout. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 32°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He will enjoy playing in Johannesburg and can score big.

Devon Conway is known for playing big knocks. While he has blown hot and cold, he might find his rhythm on a good surface.

Hardus Viljoen (JSK):

Hardus Viljoen will get ample assistance off the deck in Johannesburg. His recent form has been good.

Hardus Viljoen has 32 wickets at an average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 14.65 in 21 innings in Johannesburg. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kane Williamson (DSG):

Kane Williamson has been among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He will enjoy batting in Johannesburg.

Kane Williamson’s last five scores: 45, 56*, 3, 44 & 3.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can score big.

Faf du Plessis has 1039 runs at an average of 41.56 and a strike rate of 148.42 in 28 innings in Johannesburg. He also has seven fifties and two centuries here.

Marcus Stoinis (DSG):

Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marcus Stoinis scored 55 runs in the last game. He also took a wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):

Heinrich Klaasen is a dangerous batter. While he hasn’t fired as expected, Klaasen can thrive on a good batting deck in Johannesburg.

Heinrich Klaasen has 407 runs at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 162.15 in 15 innings in Johannesburg. He also has four fifties here.

JSK vs DSG Player to Avoid

Wihan Lubbe (JSK):

Wihan Lubbe might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are more in form and will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants have gone from bad to worse as the season progressed. Still, the Super Giants will look to fire in tandem for one final time and should end the season with a win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.