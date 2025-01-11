JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fourth match of SA20 2025 will be played between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town in Johannesburg. It will be the first game for the Super Kings, while Cape Town won their previous contest.
Joburg Super Kings were the third-best team in the competition last season. They reached Qualifier 2 before crashing out of the tournament after a defeat against Durban Super Giants.
Meanwhile, MI Cape Town will be high on confidence after a thumping victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 97 runs. They outplayed the opponent and were clearly the better team on the day.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Wihan Lubbe, Matheesha Pathirana, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult
The average first-innings score in Johannesburg has been 159, with pacers snaring 69.39% of wickets here. Expect another fast surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The speedsters will also get some assistance early on.
A temperature of around 21°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and have a home advantage. However, MI Cape Town have a more all-round unit, with most bases covered. Hence, the Cape Town should win the contest.
