JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fourth match of SA20 2025 will be played between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town in Johannesburg. It will be the first game for the Super Kings, while Cape Town won their previous contest.

Joburg Super Kings were the third-best team in the competition last season. They reached Qualifier 2 before crashing out of the tournament after a defeat against Durban Super Giants.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town will be high on confidence after a thumping victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 97 runs. They outplayed the opponent and were clearly the better team on the day.

JSK vs MICT: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Wihan Lubbe, Matheesha Pathirana, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult

JSK vs MICT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Johannesburg has been 159, with pacers snaring 69.39% of wickets here. Expect another fast surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The speedsters will also get some assistance early on.

A temperature of around 21°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway is among the most consistent batters. He will open the innings and can score big.

Devon Conway will enjoy playing in Johannesburg since the ball comes nicely on the willow.

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):

Rassie van der Dussen has 154 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 145.28 in four innings against Joburg Super Kings. He also has a century against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 1407 runs at an average of 41.38 and a strike rate of 142.12 in 44 innings in Johannesburg. He also has nine fifties and a century here.

Dewald Brevis (MICT):

Dewald Brevis looked in supreme touch in the last game. He can score big again.

Dewald Brevis has 74 runs in three innings against Joburg Super Kings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis has 64 runs in four innings against MI Cape Town. He also has a fifty against them.

Faf du Plessis has 907 runs at an average of 41.22 and a strike rate of 148.44 in 25 innings in Johannesburg. He also has six fifties and two centuries here.

Azmatullah Omarzai (MICT):

Azmatullah Omarzai is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Azmatullah Omarzai will get some assistance with the new ball. He can also hit the ball long.

Rashid Khan (MICT):

Rashid Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan can be mighty effective in the middle overs and snare a few wickets. He can also score useful runs in the lower order.

JSK vs MICT Player to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira (JSK):

Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and have a home advantage. However, MI Cape Town have a more all-round unit, with most bases covered. Hence, the Cape Town should win the contest.

