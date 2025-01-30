JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 26 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the 26th match of the SA20 2025 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
Joburg Super Kings are placed fourth on the league table with 15 points from eight games, winning three and losing four. JSK lost the previous game against Pretoria Capitals by six wickets after posting only 99 runs on the board.
Paarl Royals have been the best side in the competition with seven wins in eight matches. They are on a six-match winning streak, most recently beating Durban’s Super Giants by six wickets.
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka
The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has favoured bowlers in this season with batters struggling to time the ball. The average first innings score after three matches stands at 132. Historically, teams have shown strong preference to chasing at this ground.
The weather in Johannesburg is likely to be mainly clear. There could be some cloud cover with around 10% chance of precipitation.
Joburg Super Kings have not been consistent in the season in either of the departments as opposed to Paarl Royals. Spinners have been the driving force behind Royals’ success while the top order has piled on runs consistently. Expect Paarl Royals to win this game.