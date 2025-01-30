JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 26 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the 26th match of the SA20 2025 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings are placed fourth on the league table with 15 points from eight games, winning three and losing four. JSK lost the previous game against Pretoria Capitals by six wickets after posting only 99 runs on the board.

Paarl Royals have been the best side in the competition with seven wins in eight matches. They are on a six-match winning streak, most recently beating Durban’s Super Giants by six wickets.

JSK vs PR: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka

JSK vs PR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has favoured bowlers in this season with batters struggling to time the ball. The average first innings score after three matches stands at 132. Historically, teams have shown strong preference to chasing at this ground.

The weather in Johannesburg is likely to be mainly clear. There could be some cloud cover with around 10% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 301 runs at an average of 37 and strike rate of 172.

The young left-hand batter has smashed two half centuries in the campaign.

Lutho Sipamla (JSK)

Lutho Sipamla has taken eight wickets in the season from six innings at 7.48 economy.

Sipamla has taken 3 for 17 and 3 for 26 in the last two games.

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira has made 102 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 134.

Ferreira has also taken five wickets at an excellent economy of 5.93.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (PR)

Joe Root has been terrific in the tournament with both bat and ball.

Root has scored 279 runs in the season at an average of 56 with three fifties, and has taken five wickets at 7 rpo.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has taken 13 wickets from eight games in the season at an economy of 6.75.

With three left-handers in the opposition top five, Mujeeb will be a big threat.

Devon Conway (JSK)

Devon Conway took a blow on the hand in the last game but returned to play.

He has made 207 runs in the season, with scores of 35, 43 and 76* in three of the last five innings.

JSK vs PR Player to Avoid

Evan Jones (JSK)

Evan Jones has four wickets from six games at high economy and can be avoided.

JSK vs PR Differential Pick

Dayyaan Galiem (PR)

Dayyaan Galiem has seven scalps and is picked by around 30% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings have not been consistent in the season in either of the departments as opposed to Paarl Royals. Spinners have been the driving force behind Royals’ success while the top order has piled on runs consistently. Expect Paarl Royals to win this game.