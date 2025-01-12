KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Khulna Tigers will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 12th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Khulna Tigers are in the 4th position with 2 wins and a loss in 3 games. They lost their last match against Durbar Rajshahi by 28 runs. The Tigers have been in good form in the first three games with their batters and bowlers performing consistently. They’ll be eager to get back on the track in this match.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 6th in the points table. Strikers have played 4 games and lost three of them. They registered their first win of this season in the last match. The Strikers defeated the Dhaka Capitals by 3 wickets. It was a collective effort from the batters which is a great sign for them going ahead into the tournament.
Khulna Tigers: William Bosisto, Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Imrul Kayers, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Zakir Hasan (wk), George Munsey, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahidul Islam, Reece Topley, Al Amin Hossain
The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be dew so it will be a tough ask for the spinners. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the conditions will be excellent for batting.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
William Bosisto (KHT)
Mohammad Nawaz (KHT)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Rahkeem Cornwall (SYL)
Imrul Kayes played at 6 in the last game and didn’t bowl. His batting position is affecting his fantasy value and will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Both teams have been equally balanced but Khulna’s bowlers are in good form compared to the Strikers. Khulna Tigers to win.