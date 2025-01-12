KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Khulna Tigers will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 12th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Khulna Tigers are in the 4th position with 2 wins and a loss in 3 games. They lost their last match against Durbar Rajshahi by 28 runs. The Tigers have been in good form in the first three games with their batters and bowlers performing consistently. They’ll be eager to get back on the track in this match.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 6th in the points table. Strikers have played 4 games and lost three of them. They registered their first win of this season in the last match. The Strikers defeated the Dhaka Capitals by 3 wickets. It was a collective effort from the batters which is a great sign for them going ahead into the tournament.

KHT vs SYL: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: William Bosisto, Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Imrul Kayers, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad

Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Zakir Hasan (wk), George Munsey, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahidul Islam, Reece Topley, Al Amin Hossain

KHT vs SYL: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be dew so it will be a tough ask for the spinners. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the conditions will be excellent for batting.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Top Player Picks for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Zakir Hasan (SYL)

Zakir Hasan has 151 runs in 4 games including a couple of 50. He will bat at 3 and has looked in good touch.

Zakir will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. He will be a must in your fantasy teams.

William Bosisto (KHT)

William Bosisto has 107 runs in 3 games including a knock of 75* in the first game. He may bowl an over or two if required.

Bosisto has been one of the in-form players for the Tigers and will be a good C/VC pick as well. He averages 53.50 in BPL 2024-25.

Mohammad Nawaz (KHT)

Mohammad Nawaz can contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs. Nawaz has 3 wickets in 3 games and has scored 14 runs.

He hasn’t been at his best but he’s a quality player and can be the game-changer in fantasy cricket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat at 3 or 4 and bowl his full quota. He’s been in great form this season. He has 5 wickets and 27 runs to his name in 3 matches.

Mehidy is capable with the bat as well. He will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been the best bowler for his team this season. He has picked up 7 wickets in 4 games.

Tanzim will bowl in the powerplay and then in the death overs. He’ll be a great C/VC choice, especially while bowling first.

Rahkeem Cornwall (SYL)

Rahkeem Cornwall will open the innings and is expected to bowl 2-3 overs as well.

He is very aggressive with the bat and can score big on his day. He got out for a duck but picked up 3 wickets in the last game.

KHT vs SYL Player to Avoid

Imrul Kayes (KHT)

Imrul Kayes played at 6 in the last game and didn’t bowl. His batting position is affecting his fantasy value and will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.

Grand League Team for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Both teams have been equally balanced but Khulna’s bowlers are in good form compared to the Strikers. Khulna Tigers to win.