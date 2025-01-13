MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Cape Town will be up against Paarl Royals in the sixth match of SA20 2025 in Newlands, Cape Town. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous fixtures.

MI Cape Town suffered a defeat against Joburg Super Kings by six runs (DLS method). Their top order failed completely before the lower-order batters came to the rescue, but the bowlers couldn’t do the job, and rain derailed their plans further.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals were clinical in their last game, winning the contest by nine wickets. They would be pleased with their performances, especially the batting show.

MICT vs PR: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

MICT vs PR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 150, with pacers snaring 67.87% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some new-ball help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):

Rassie van der Dussen will open the innings. He is a consistent performer and can score big.

Rassie van der Dussen has 721 runs at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 124.52 in 24 innings in Cape Town. He also has five fifties here.

Kagiso Rabada (MICT):

Kagiso Rabada will get ample assistance in Cape Town. He can snare a few wickets.

Kagiso Rabada has 16 wickets at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 25.87 in 18 innings in Cape Town.

Lhuan-dre Pretorious (PR):

Lhuan-dre Pretorius will open the innings. He is an explosive batter and can exploit the powerplay overs.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 97 runs in 51 balls in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

George Linde has 358 runs at an average of 22.37 and a strike rate of 148.54 in 26 innings in Cape Town. He also has 32 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 18.93 in 34 innings here.

Rashid Khan (MICT):

Rashid Khan is among the biggest match-winners in T20 cricket. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 19.71 in six innings in Cape Town.

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root will open the innings. He looked in nice touch in the previous game.

Joe Root scored an unbeaten 62 in 44 balls in the last fixture.

MICT vs PR Player to Avoid

Connor Esterhuizen (MICT):

Connor Esterhuizen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction:

MI Cape Town are a strong team and will have a home advantage. While Paarl Royals won their previous game, they have a few obvious loopholes in their unit, and the Cape Town’s bowling looks stronger. Expect MI Cape Town to win the contest.

