MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Cape Town will be up against Paarl Royals in the sixth match of SA20 2025 in Newlands, Cape Town. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous fixtures.
MI Cape Town suffered a defeat against Joburg Super Kings by six runs (DLS method). Their top order failed completely before the lower-order batters came to the rescue, but the bowlers couldn’t do the job, and rain derailed their plans further.
Meanwhile, Paarl Royals were clinical in their last game, winning the contest by nine wickets. They would be pleased with their performances, especially the batting show.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 150, with pacers snaring 67.87% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some new-ball help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read: SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):
Kagiso Rabada (MICT):
Lhuan-dre Pretorious (PR):
George Linde (MICT):
Rashid Khan (MICT):
Joe Root (PR):
Connor Esterhuizen (MICT):
MI Cape Town are a strong team and will have a home advantage. While Paarl Royals won their previous game, they have a few obvious loopholes in their unit, and the Cape Town’s bowling looks stronger. Expect MI Cape Town to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.