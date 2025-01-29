MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 25 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Cape Town will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 25th match of SA20 2025 in Cape Town. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

In their last fixture, MI Cape Town won by 7 wickets against Durban’s Super Giants. They were clinical in all departments and also earned a bonus point.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their last encounter by nine wickets against Joburg Super Kings. They never looked in the game and were outplayed by the opposition.

MICT vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Sediqullah Atal, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

MICT vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 152, with pacers snaring 65.34% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some early movement for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 21°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT):

Ryan Rickelton will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can exploit the powerplay.

Ryan Rickelton has 673 runs at an average of 39.58 and a strike rate of 150.22 in 18 innings in Cape Town. He also has five fifties here.

Rashid Khan (MICT):

Rashid Khan is a match-winner. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan has 12 wickets at an average of 23.08 and a strike rate of 17.50 in nine innings in Cape Town.

Tristan Stubbs (SEC):

Tristan Stubbs will bat in the middle order. He is a quality batter who is slowly regaining his form.

Tristan Stubbs has 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 132.22 in five innings in Cape Town. He also has a fifty here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

George Linde has 388 runs at an average of 22.82 and a strike rate of 153.35 in 28 innings in Cape Town. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 23.18 and a strike rate of 18.32 in 37 innings here.

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Aiden Markram has 119 runs at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 133.70 in six innings in Cape Town. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 10 wickets at an average of 15.90 and a strike rate of 11.70 in five innings in Cape Town. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

MICT vs SEC Player to Avoid

Sediqullah Atal (MICT):

Sediqullah Atal might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

This is an evenly matched contest. MI Cape Town have a home advantage, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape possess a quality unit. Still, the Cape Town might be more suited to the conditions and should win the game.

