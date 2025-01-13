MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The fourth match of ILT20 2025 will be played between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi. They played their previous game against each other, where the Capitals scrapped a win by one run against all odds.
Batting first, they could only make 133/8, with only Brandon McMullen (58) and Rovman Powell (25) making reasonable contributions. Fazalhaq Farooqi wreaked havoc and snared five wickets for MI Emirates.
During the chase, the Emirates lost four early wickets, but a vital partnership between Nicholas Pooran (61) and Akeal Hosein (30) put them on track to win the contest. However, they again lost a few quick wickets and eventually fell short by a solitary run as the Capitals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Allah Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Adam Rossington, Brandon McMullen, Sikandar Raza (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Gulbadin Naib, Olly Stone, Obed McCoy, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan
The average first-innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 155, with pacers snaring 58.21% of wickets here. There will be some assistance for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Muhammad Waseem (MIE):
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE):
Shai Hope (DC):
Nicholas Pooran (MIE):
Sikandar Raza (DC):
Gulbadin Naib (DC):
Haider Ali (DC):
The last match saw an unexpected result. On paper, MI Emirates have a better squad, with more match-winners. Their team looks more balanced, and the Emirates should win the contest.
