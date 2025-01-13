MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The fourth match of ILT20 2025 will be played between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi. They played their previous game against each other, where the Capitals scrapped a win by one run against all odds.

Batting first, they could only make 133/8, with only Brandon McMullen (58) and Rovman Powell (25) making reasonable contributions. Fazalhaq Farooqi wreaked havoc and snared five wickets for MI Emirates.

During the chase, the Emirates lost four early wickets, but a vital partnership between Nicholas Pooran (61) and Akeal Hosein (30) put them on track to win the contest. However, they again lost a few quick wickets and eventually fell short by a solitary run as the Capitals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

MIE vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Allah Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Adam Rossington, Brandon McMullen, Sikandar Raza (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Gulbadin Naib, Olly Stone, Obed McCoy, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan

MIE vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 155, with pacers snaring 58.21% of wickets here. There will be some assistance for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Muhammad Waseem (MIE):

Muhammad Waseem might have got out on a low score but is a quality player. He can score big.

Muhammad Waseem has vast experience playing in Abu Dhabi. He will look to exploit the powerplay overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE):

Fazalhaq Farooqi will get ample help with the new ball. He can again look to move the new ball, and bowling in death overs will increase his chances of taking wickets.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took five wickets in the previous fixture.

Shai Hope (DC):

Shai Hope will open the innings. He is a decent player of spin and will be handy in Abu Dhabi.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 9, 11, 4, 37 & 38.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (MIE):

Nicholas Pooran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He is a consistent performer and has been in good form.

Nicholas Pooran scored 61 runs in the previous game.

Sikandar Raza (DC):

Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sikandar Raza’s bowling value will increase in Abu Dhabi. His batting is also really good.

Gulbadin Naib (DC):

Gulbadin Naib will contribute with both bat and ball. He bowled well in the previous game.

Gulbadin Naib snared three wickets in the previous game.

MIE vs DC Player to Avoid

Haider Ali (DC):

Haider Ali might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

MIE vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

The last match saw an unexpected result. On paper, MI Emirates have a better squad, with more match-winners. Their team looks more balanced, and the Emirates should win the contest.

