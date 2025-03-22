NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025 4th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.4 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan made a comeback in the 3rd T20I with a wonderful century by Hasan Nawaz. His great batting ensured Pakistan easily chased 205 runs and won by nine wickets.

New Zealand were left clueless as Pakistan dominated in all departments. With this big victory, Pakistan brought the series score to 2-1, with two matches remaining.

NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Bay Oval pitch offers early help for seamers before becoming better for batting. As the game proceeds, spinners might come into play if the surface slows down. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 20°C, with no chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris Rauf has picked up five wickets in two matches of the series so far.

He took three wickets in the 2nd T20I and two in the previous match.

Rauf has taken 37 wickets in 18 T20Is against New Zealand, the most he has taken against any team.

Mark Chapman (NZ)

Mark Chapman scored a brilliant 94 in the last match.

He has scored 1320 runs in T20Is, with 636 of those coming against Pakistan in 20 innings.

Against Pakistan, he has hit four fifties and a century.

Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

Hasan Nawaz can be a good pick for this match.

After scoring ducks in his first two T20Is, he bounced back with a brilliant 105 in the third match off just 45 balls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Salman Ali Agha is the leading run-scorer in the series so far with 115 runs in three matches.

He scored an unbeaten 51 in the last match and earlier made 46 and 18.

Apart from batting, he can also contribute with the ball as a part-time spinner.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has scored 108 runs in three matches so far.

His scores in the series are 19, 45, and 44.

In T20Is at home, he has scored 438 runs in 17 matches.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy is the leading wicket-taker in the series so far with seven wickets in three matches.

He has taken 12 wickets in seven innings against Pakistan.

He picked up four wickets in the first match, two in the second, and one in the third.

NZ vs PAK Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (PAK)

Abdul Samad can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan’s win in the third T20I has made the series more competitive, but New Zealand remain favourites to bounce back. They are expected to win the next match and take a 3-1 lead in the series.

