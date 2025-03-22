NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025 4th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.4 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
Pakistan made a comeback in the 3rd T20I with a wonderful century by Hasan Nawaz. His great batting ensured Pakistan easily chased 205 runs and won by nine wickets.
New Zealand were left clueless as Pakistan dominated in all departments. With this big victory, Pakistan brought the series score to 2-1, with two matches remaining.
NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.
Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.
NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The Bay Oval pitch offers early help for seamers before becoming better for batting. As the game proceeds, spinners might come into play if the surface slows down. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 20°C, with no chance of rain during the match.