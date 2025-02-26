PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in Match 9 of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi. Both teams lost their previous games and are out of the competition.
Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against the arch-rivals India in their last encounter. They couldn’t post a big total on the board in the first innings and later, didn’t bowl well enough to defend a below-par total.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh endured a five-wicket loss against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. The story was almost similar to that of Pakistan. They didn’t post a big score and later, couldn’t apply pressure for long enough with the ball to make the game out of it.
PAK vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
The average first-innings score in Rawalpindi has been 287, with pacers snaring 71.88% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 280 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 16°C, with a high chance of rain, is forecasted.