PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in Match 9 of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi. Both teams lost their previous games and are out of the competition.

Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against the arch-rivals India in their last encounter. They couldn’t post a big total on the board in the first innings and later, didn’t bowl well enough to defend a below-par total.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh endured a five-wicket loss against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. The story was almost similar to that of Pakistan. They didn’t post a big score and later, couldn’t apply pressure for long enough with the ball to make the game out of it.

PAK vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

PAK vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Rawalpindi has been 287, with pacers snaring 71.88% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 280 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 16°C, with a high chance of rain, is forecasted.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Imam-ul-Haq (PAK):

Imam-ul-Haq usually thrives against slightly weak bowling attacks. He will enjoy playing in Rawalpindi and can score big.

Imam-ul-Haq has made 261 runs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 90.31 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Naseem Shah (PAK):

Naseem Shah can cause serious damage to Bangladesh’s batting unit. He is highly skilled and can trouble the opponent batters with his pace.

Naseem Shah took three wickets in his only ODI inning against Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN):

Mushfiqur Rahim is among the finest batters in this Bangladesh team. He can score big on a nice batting surface.

Mushfiqur Rahim has made 511 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 88.71 in 16 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam (PAK):

Babar Azam will open the innings. He will open the innings and can score big.

Babar Azam has 123 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 88.48 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

Shaheen Afridi (PAK):

Shaheen Afridi has 12 wickets at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 17.58 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Shaheen Afridi has seven wickets at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 34.28 in four ODI innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a five-wicket haul at this venue.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN):

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has scalped seven wickets at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 33.42 in four ODI innings against Pakistan.

PAK vs BAN Player to Avoid

Rishad Hossain (BAN):

Rishad Hossain might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan might be more suited for the conditions in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh’s bowling is slightly weak and Pakistani batters might thrive against them. Expect Pakistan to win the contest.

