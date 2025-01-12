PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fifth match of SA20 2025 will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants in SuperSport Park, Centurion. Both teams played against each other in their season’s opening fixture, where the Super Giants won a thriller.

It was an absolute run-fest in Durban as both teams thrived on a nice batting deck and hardly gave anything to the bowlers. At one stage, Pretoria Capitals looked set to win the contest easily, but they let the opponent come in out of nowhere.

Eventually, Durban’s Super Giants scrapped a win by two runs from an improbable situation to open their account. It will be a reverse fixture played at Pretoria’s home ground.

PC vs DSG: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Steve Stolk, Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

PC vs DSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 168, with pacers snaring 83.47% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 22°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He looked terrific in the previous match and will enjoy playing on Centurion’s flat deck.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 89 runs in 43 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums, in the last game against the same opponent.

Kane Williamson (DSG):

Kane Williamson is among the most consistent run-scorers. He will enjoy playing in Centurion.

Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 60 in the previous fixture.

Noor Ahmad (DSG):

Noor Ahmad is a genuine wicket-taker. He has a range of variations and can snare wickets on any deck.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 262 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 204.68 in four innings against Durban’s Super Giants. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Liam Livingstone (PC):

Liam Livingstone is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will also contribute with both bat and ball.

Liam Livingstone will enjoy batting in Centurion, where the batters always thrive. His bowling can also be useful.

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):

Heinrich Klaasen is among the finest T20 batters in world cricket. He can dismantle any batting unit and will enjoy playing in Centurion.

Heinrich Klaasen has 711 runs at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 163.07 in 28 innings in Centurion. He also has three fifties and a century here.

PC vs DSG Player to Avoid

Kyle Simmonds (PC):

Kyle Simmonds might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals have a strong team and home advantage. While Durban’s Super Giants won the previous game, PC might be more suited to the conditions in Centurion. Expect Pretoria Capitals to win the contest.

