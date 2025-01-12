PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fifth match of SA20 2025 will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants in SuperSport Park, Centurion. Both teams played against each other in their season’s opening fixture, where the Super Giants won a thriller.
It was an absolute run-fest in Durban as both teams thrived on a nice batting deck and hardly gave anything to the bowlers. At one stage, Pretoria Capitals looked set to win the contest easily, but they let the opponent come in out of nowhere.
Eventually, Durban’s Super Giants scrapped a win by two runs from an improbable situation to open their account. It will be a reverse fixture played at Pretoria’s home ground.
Pretoria Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Steve Stolk, Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon
Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 168, with pacers snaring 83.47% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 22°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.
Also Read: SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):
Kane Williamson (DSG):
Noor Ahmad (DSG):
Will Jacks (PC):
Liam Livingstone (PC):
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG):
Kyle Simmonds (PC):
Pretoria Capitals have a strong team and home advantage. While Durban’s Super Giants won the previous game, PC might be more suited to the conditions in Centurion. Expect Pretoria Capitals to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.