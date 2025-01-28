PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 24 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will take on Joburg Super Kings in the 24th match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Pretoria Capitals lost their last encounter against Paarl Royals by 11 runs. They couldn’t adapt to the conditions in Paarl and suffered another defeat.
Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings were clinical in their last fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They first bowled well to restrict the opponent to a low score and then chased the target within 14 overs to earn a bonus point.
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Marques Ackerman, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), James Neesham, Keagan Lion Cachet, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana
The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 161, with pacers snaring 82.9% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):
Jason Behrendorff (PC):
Devon Conway (JSK):
Will Jacks (PC):
James Neesham (PC):
Faf du Plessis (JSK):
Keagan Lion Cachet (PC):
Pretoria Capitals have struggled to win matches, while Joburg Super Kings are coming on the back of a win. Still, the Capitals will have a home advantage and might finally fire as a unit. Expect Pretoria Capitals to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.