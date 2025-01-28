PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 24 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will take on Joburg Super Kings in the 24th match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Pretoria Capitals lost their last encounter against Paarl Royals by 11 runs. They couldn’t adapt to the conditions in Paarl and suffered another defeat.

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings were clinical in their last fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They first bowled well to restrict the opponent to a low score and then chased the target within 14 overs to earn a bonus point.

PC vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Marques Ackerman, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), James Neesham, Keagan Lion Cachet, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

PC vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 161, with pacers snaring 82.9% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can exploit the powerplay overs.

The deck in Centurion has been relatively good for shot-making, and Gurbaz thrives on such pitches. He can score big.

Jason Behrendorff (PC):

Jason Behrendorff always moves the new ball. He can be a threatening weapon in the powerplay.

The decks often offer something for speedsters early on in Centurion. So, Behrendorff can make early inroads.

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and can score big.

Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 76 in the previous fixture.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 347 runs at an average of 43.37 and a strike rate of 192.77 in eight innings in Centurion. He also has two fifties and a century here.

James Neesham (PC):

James Neesham will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done reasonably well this tournament.

James Neesham’s last five scores: 1, 1, 28*, 30 & 3. James Neesham’s previous five figures: 0/18, 1/12, 1/40, 2/11 & 0/31.

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He is a consistent batter.

Faf du Plessis has 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 200 in four innings against Pretoria Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

PC vs JSK Player to Avoid

Keagan Lion Cachet (PC):

Keagan Lion Cachet might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals have struggled to win matches, while Joburg Super Kings are coming on the back of a win. Still, the Capitals will have a home advantage and might finally fire as a unit. Expect Pretoria Capitals to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.