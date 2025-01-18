PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will play Paarl Royals in the 12th match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Pretoria’s last game was washed out, while the Royals won their previous fixture.

Pretoria batted first in their last match and could only score 138/8 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the rain didn’t allow the second innings to happen as the game ended with no result.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals took MI Cape Town down in their home game by six wickets. They were pretty much clinical and registered their second win.

PC vs PR: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Liam Livingstone, Marques Ackerman, James Neesham, Senuram Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

PC vs PR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 159, with pacers snaring 83.59% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and will enjoy playing in Centurion.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 0, 7, 89, 15 & 11.

Eathan Bosch (PC):

Eathan Bosch will bowl crucial overs. He will get some assistance off the deck early on.

Eathan Bosch has 10 wickets at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 23.80 in 12 innings in Centurion.

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root has been in fine form this season. He will open the innings and enjoy batting in Centurion.

Joe Root’s scores this SA20: 15, 26 & 62*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 338 runs at an average of 48.28 and a strike rate of 196.51 in seven innings in Centurion. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Liam Livingstone (PC):

Liam Livingstone will contribute with both bat and ball. His batting value will increase in Centurion.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 22, 14*, 13, 0 & 4. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/40, 1/9, 0/16, 0/18 & 0/30.

Dayyaan Galiem (PR):

Dayyaan Galiem is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Dayyaan Galiem’s bowling value will increase in Centurion. He can also bat a bit.

PC vs PR Player to Avoid

Marques Ackerman (PC):

Marques Ackerman might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are a strong team and will have a home advantage. Paarl Royals have played good cricket and have some quality players. However, the Capitals might be more suited to the conditions and should win the contest.

