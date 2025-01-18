PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will play Paarl Royals in the 12th match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Pretoria’s last game was washed out, while the Royals won their previous fixture.
Pretoria batted first in their last match and could only score 138/8 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the rain didn’t allow the second innings to happen as the game ended with no result.
Meanwhile, Paarl Royals took MI Cape Town down in their home game by six wickets. They were pretty much clinical and registered their second win.
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Liam Livingstone, Marques Ackerman, James Neesham, Senuram Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 159, with pacers snaring 83.59% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Pretoria Capitals are a strong team and will have a home advantage. Paarl Royals have played good cricket and have some quality players. However, the Capitals might be more suited to the conditions and should win the contest.
