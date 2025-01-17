News
Rohit Sharma
News
January 17, 2025 - 6:32 pm

Rohit Sharma Lauded by India Legend for ‘Selfless Act’ in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Indian skipper received a lot of flak for his batting and captaincy in Australia.

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma has received a lot of flak for his poor display in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which India lost 3-1. With only 31 runs from 5 innings at a paltry average of 6.2, Rohit had voluntarily decided to drop himself for the final Test of the series.

Speaking about the decision, India legend Yuvraj Singh heaped plaudits on the Indian captain for his selfless act and bravery.

Yuvraj said to the press at an event, “The guy has stepped down from the last match and given somebody else a chance. How many captains have done that in the past? Please tell me.”

Not only Rohit’s batting but his captaincy has also been questioned after he became the first captain under whose watch India lost a home series 3-0 and then the BGT after 10 years.

ALSO READ: New India Opening Pair for Champions Trophy 2025: Virender Sehwag Wants This Player to Open Along With Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma training hard ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma is currently prepping up for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, in February, where he will be leading the Men in Blue as they aim to reclaim the title after 11 years. To work over his current lean form, he has been practicing with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

There’s also a slim chance that the 37-year-old might participate in Mumbai’s upcoming Elite Group A match against Jammu & Kashmir.

Prior to the ICC event, the dynamic right-hander is also expected to be part of the three-match ODI series against England, set to begin from February 6 in Nagpur and hone his white-ball skills.

All said and done, the ‘Hitman’ will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back in his most favoured format – as he is the only cricketer in the world to hit three double hundreds in the 50-overs game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Yuvraj Singh

