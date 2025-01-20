PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 15th match of SA20 2025 will be played between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings at Boland Park in Paarl. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Paarl Royals won their last contest against Pretoria Capitals by eight wickets in Centurion. They conceded a massive total in the first innings but batted brilliantly in the second dig to scrape a win with two balls to spare.
Meanwhile, in their last encounter, Joburg Super Kings suffered an embarrassing defeat against MI Cape Town. They did a decent job while batting but couldn’t bowl well as the opponent eventually made the game one-sided.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Harmann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana
The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 146, with pacers snaring 56.37% of wickets here. Expect another slow and low batting track, with ample assistance for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Paarl Royals have a home advantage and played better cricket. While Joburg Super Kings have a good lineup, PR’s bowling lineup seems to be more suited to the conditions in Paarl. Expect Paarl Royals to win the contest.
