PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 15th match of SA20 2025 will be played between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings at Boland Park in Paarl. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Paarl Royals won their last contest against Pretoria Capitals by eight wickets in Centurion. They conceded a massive total in the first innings but batted brilliantly in the second dig to scrape a win with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, in their last encounter, Joburg Super Kings suffered an embarrassing defeat against MI Cape Town. They did a decent job while batting but couldn’t bowl well as the opponent eventually made the game one-sided.

PR vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Harmann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana

PR vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 146, with pacers snaring 56.37% of wickets here. Expect another slow and low batting track, with ample assistance for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

Lhuan-dre Pretorius will open the innings. He has been in fine form this season and can score big again.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ scores this SA20: 0, 83, 26 & 97.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR):

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has bowled really well this tournament. He will get ample assistance off the deck.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s figures this SA20: 2/28, 2/27, 1/40 & 2/27.

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a solid player of spin and can be effective in Paarl.

Devon Conway’s scores this SA20: 35, 22 & 9.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root will open the innings. He has been in sensational form and has prior knowledge of playing in Paarl.

Joe Root’s scores this SA20: 92*, 15, 26 & 62*.

Dayyaan Galiem (PR):

Dayyaan Galiem is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Dayyaan Galiem’s figures this SA20: 2/41, 1/20, 3/24 & 0/46.

David Wiese (JSK):

David Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Paarl.

David Wiese has 6 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 22 in seven innings in Paarl.

PR vs JSK Player to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik (PR):

Dinesh Karthik might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals have a home advantage and played better cricket. While Joburg Super Kings have a good lineup, PR’s bowling lineup seems to be more suited to the conditions in Paarl. Expect Paarl Royals to win the contest.

