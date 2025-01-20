News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Paarl Royals' bowling lineup seems to be more suited to the conditions in Paarl and should win the contest.
Fantasy Cricket
January 20, 2025 - 6:59 pm

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Paarl Royals' bowling lineup seems to be more suited to the conditions in Paarl and should win the contest.

The 15th match of SA20 2025 will be played between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings at Boland Park in Paarl. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Paarl Royals won their last contest against Pretoria Capitals by eight wickets in Centurion. They conceded a massive total in the first innings but batted brilliantly in the second dig to scrape a win with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, in their last encounter, Joburg Super Kings suffered an embarrassing defeat against MI Cape Town. They did a decent job while batting but couldn’t bowl well as the opponent eventually made the game one-sided.

PR vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Harmann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana

PR vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 146, with pacers snaring 56.37% of wickets here. Expect another slow and low batting track, with ample assistance for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Also Read: Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76* off 32 in BBL Clash

Top Player Picks for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius will open the innings. He has been in fine form this season and can score big again.
  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ scores this SA20: 0, 83, 26 & 97.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR):

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman has bowled really well this tournament. He will get ample assistance off the deck.
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s figures this SA20: 2/28, 2/27, 1/40 & 2/27.

Devon Conway (JSK):

  • Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a solid player of spin and can be effective in Paarl.
  • Devon Conway’s scores this SA20: 35, 22 & 9.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (PR):

  • Joe Root will open the innings. He has been in sensational form and has prior knowledge of playing in Paarl.
  • Joe Root’s scores this SA20: 92*, 15, 26 & 62*.

Dayyaan Galiem (PR):

  • Dayyaan Galiem is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Dayyaan Galiem’s figures this SA20: 2/41, 1/20, 3/24 & 0/46.

David Wiese (JSK):

  • David Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Paarl.
  • David Wiese has 6 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 22 in seven innings in Paarl.

PR vs JSK Player to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik (PR):

  • Dinesh Karthik might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Grand League Team SA20 2025

Small League Team for PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Small League Team SA20 2025

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals have a home advantage and played better cricket. While Joburg Super Kings have a good lineup, PR’s bowling lineup seems to be more suited to the conditions in Paarl. Expect Paarl Royals to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

PR vs JSK
PR vs JSK Dream11
PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction
PR vs JSK Dream11 Team
SA20 2025
SA20 2025 Dream11
SA20 2025 Dream11 Prediction
SA20 2025 Dream11 Team

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Desert Vipers celebrate their win in ILT20 2025

DC vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy Cricket
20/01/2025
DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction BPL 2024-25

DBR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Cricket
20/01/2025
DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction BPL 2024-25 Playing XI

DC vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Cricket
20/01/2025
SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a quality side and will have a home advantage, so they should win the contest.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy Cricket
19/01/2025

SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy Cricket
19/01/2025
STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 40 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy Cricket
19/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy