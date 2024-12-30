RAN vs DC BPL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 2, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the second Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 match. Rangpur Riders will be against the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 30th December 2024 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Rangpur Riders finished at the top of the table in BPL 2023-24 but they lost the first qualifier and then in the second qualifier to get knocked out. They’ll be eager to do well in this edition of the tournament. Alex Hales, Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Iftikhar Ahmed, Curtis Campher and Saurabh Netravalkar will be the key players for them.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals is the new name for the Dhaka franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League. The franchise has changed its name quite a few times in the BPL. Steve Eskinazi, Johnson Charles, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman and Shahnawaz Dahani are the main players for the Capitals.
Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Steven Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Shak Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed/Curtis Campher/Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammed Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nahid Rana
Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Steve Eskinazi, Johnson Charles, Litton Das (c & wk), Sabbir Rahman, Shahadat Hossain, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Amir Hamza Hotak, Mustafizur Rahman
The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting in this match as it will be the first game of the season. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new. There will be dew from the latter half of the first innings so the spinners may find it difficult to control the ball. The average first innings score here in last season was 154 runs. Chasing will be easy in this game.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 20-21 degrees Celsius during game time.
Also Read: BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures
Johnson Charles (DC)
Alex Hales (RAN)
Soumya Sarkar (RAN)
Mahedi Shak Hasan (RAN)
Mustafizur Rahman (DC)
Mohammed Saifuddin (DC)
Nurul Hasan (RAN)
Both teams have some excellent names in their ranks who are capable of winning games on their own. But, the Rangpur Riders have good depth in both batting and bowling. Rangpur Riders should win this match.