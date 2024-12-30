RAN vs DC BPL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 2, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the second Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 match. Rangpur Riders will be against the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 30th December 2024 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Rangpur Riders finished at the top of the table in BPL 2023-24 but they lost the first qualifier and then in the second qualifier to get knocked out. They’ll be eager to do well in this edition of the tournament. Alex Hales, Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Iftikhar Ahmed, Curtis Campher and Saurabh Netravalkar will be the key players for them.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals is the new name for the Dhaka franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League. The franchise has changed its name quite a few times in the BPL. Steve Eskinazi, Johnson Charles, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman and Shahnawaz Dahani are the main players for the Capitals.

RAN vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Steven Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Shak Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed/Curtis Campher/Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammed Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nahid Rana

Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Steve Eskinazi, Johnson Charles, Litton Das (c & wk), Sabbir Rahman, Shahadat Hossain, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Amir Hamza Hotak, Mustafizur Rahman

RAN vs DC: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting in this match as it will be the first game of the season. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new. There will be dew from the latter half of the first innings so the spinners may find it difficult to control the ball. The average first innings score here in last season was 154 runs. Chasing will be easy in this game.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 20-21 degrees Celsius during game time.

Top Player Picks for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Johnson Charles (DC)

Johnson Charles has been in excellent form in recent times. He scored 452 runs in the 12 games in CPL 2024.

Charles will bat in the top order and can score big on his day. He’s a good player of spin bowling and will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Alex Hales (RAN)

Alex Hales will open the innings for the Rangpur Riders. He hasn’t been in the best of form lately.

Hales is a quality player and is expected to do well on a good batting wicket in this match.

Soumya Sarkar (RAN)

Soumya Sarkar was in good form in the recent series against the West Indies and in the Global Super League. He will open the innings for Rangpur.

Sarkar can score 25-30 runs easily in this game and may bowl an over or two if required. He’ll be a must pick in your fantasy teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mahedi Shak Hasan (RAN)

Mahedi Shak Hasan will be an excellent C/VC pick for this match. He scored 180 runs in 10 innings and picked up 16 wickets in 14 games in the last edition of the BPL.

Mahedi has been in exceptional form lately. He picked up 8 wickets in 3 T20Is against the West Indies and contributed with the bat as well.

Mustafizur Rahman (DC)

Mustafizur Rahman will be the lead pacer for Dhaka this season. He is a death overs specialist known for his cutters and consistent performances in towards the end of the innings.

Mustafizur picked up 13 wickets in 10 games of BPL 2023-24. He will be a great C/VC option, especially while bowling first.

Mohammed Saifuddin (DC)

Mohammed Saifuddin will be a key bowler for the Capitals. He will bowl the important overs and can pick up 2-3 wickets in this game. He’s handy with the bat as well.

Saifuddin picked up 15 wickets in 9 games last year at a strike rate of 13.80. He’ll be a good C/VC choice, especially while bowling first.

RAN vs DC Player to Avoid

Nurul Hasan (RAN)

Nurul Hasan will bat too low to make an impact and his current form is very bad. He struggled a lot in the Global Super League. Nurul will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have some excellent names in their ranks who are capable of winning games on their own. But, the Rangpur Riders have good depth in both batting and bowling. Rangpur Riders should win this match.