RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Rangpur Riders will take on the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 7th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Rangpur Riders have won all 4 games they’ve played till now and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They chased down 205 runs with 8 wickets in hand and an over to spare. Their bowlers are in great form and Alex Hales and Saif Hassan have been exceptional with the bat. They’ll be eyeing their 5th consecutive win in this match.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals are yet to win a single game in BPL 2024-25 after 3 matches. They are at the bottom of the points table. They lost their first game of this season against the Rangpur Riders by 40 runs and will look to settle the score in this match. They’ll have to be at their best to win this game.
Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khshdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed
Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Shadat Hossain, Shubham Ranjane, Thisara Perera (c), Alauddin Babu, Chaturanga de Silva, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman
The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. 205 was chased down in just 19 overs in the first game here this season. The batters will enjoy their time on the crease. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and boundary dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. Scores in the range of 170-190 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius during the game.
Mohammad Saifuddin (RAN)
Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)
Thisara Perera (DC)
Alex Hales (RAN)
Saif Hassan (RAN)
Nahid Rana (RAN)
Nurul Hasan (RAN)
Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, Rangpur Riders will be the clear favourites to win this game. They have good batting depth, their batters are in great form and the bowlers have also done well. Rangpur Riders to win.