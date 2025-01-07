RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Rangpur Riders will take on the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 7th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Rangpur Riders have won all 4 games they’ve played till now and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They chased down 205 runs with 8 wickets in hand and an over to spare. Their bowlers are in great form and Alex Hales and Saif Hassan have been exceptional with the bat. They’ll be eyeing their 5th consecutive win in this match.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals are yet to win a single game in BPL 2024-25 after 3 matches. They are at the bottom of the points table. They lost their first game of this season against the Rangpur Riders by 40 runs and will look to settle the score in this match. They’ll have to be at their best to win this game.

RAN vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khshdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed

Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Shadat Hossain, Shubham Ranjane, Thisara Perera (c), Alauddin Babu, Chaturanga de Silva, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman

RAN vs DC: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. 205 was chased down in just 19 overs in the first game here this season. The batters will enjoy their time on the crease. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and boundary dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. Scores in the range of 170-190 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius during the game.

Also Read: BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Top Player Picks for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Saifuddin (RAN)

Mohammad Saifuddin will bowl in the powerplay and then towards the end of the innings. He’s handy with the bat as well.

He picked up 2 wickets in the last game and will be a top fantasy pick.

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed got to bat very late in the last game and bowled only 1 over.

He will bat at 4 and is expected to bowl 2-3 overs as well. Iftikhar will be a good C/VC option for the big leagues.

Thisara Perera (DC)

Thisara Perera scored a brilliant century in the last game. He scored 103 runs and picked up a wicket as well.

Perera will bat at number 6 and will bowl 1-2 overs as well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Alex Hales (RAN)

Alex Hales scored 113* runs in the last match and saw his team over the line chasing a big total.

The conditions will suit Hales and he will be in for another big score in this game. He’ll be a top C/VC option.

Saif Hassan (RAN)

Saif Hassan’s last two scores are 80 and 62. He’s been brilliant for the Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024-25.

He’s in excellent touch and will be a good C/VC choice.

Nahid Rana (RAN)

Nahid Rana was quite expensive in the last game and went wicket-less as well but he can trouble the Dhaka Capitals with his extra pace and bounce.

Nahid will be an excellent C/VC pick and can be the game-changer if he gets going.

RAN vs DC Player to Avoid

Nurul Hasan (RAN)

Nurul Hasan will bat at 6 and can fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. With the kind of form, Rangpur’s top order is in and considering the quality of their middle order, Nurual may not even get the chance to bat or could get to bat in the last couple of overs. He will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RAN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, Rangpur Riders will be the clear favourites to win this game. They have good batting depth, their batters are in great form and the bowlers have also done well. Rangpur Riders to win.