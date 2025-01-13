RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI: Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers, Bangladesh Premier League

Rangpur Riders will be up against the Khulna Tigers in the 20th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. The game will be played on 12th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Rangpur Riders are at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 6 matches. They’ve been the best team in the tournament by far and are yet to lose a game this season. They snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their last game on the back of skipper Nurul Hasan’s exceptional performance. They’ll be eyeing their 7th consecutive win in this game.

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are in the 4th position with 2 wins and two losses in 4 games. They lost their last match against Sylhet Strikers by 8 runs. The Tigers have now lost two games in a row after winning their first two matches. They’ll be eager to get back on track in this match. Their bowlers need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

RAN vs KHT: Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Tawfique Khan, Steven Taylor, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed

Khulna Tigers: William Bosisto, Mohammad Naim, Imrul Kayers, Darwish Rasooli, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

RAN vs KHT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be movement on offer for the pacers and there will be dew so it will be a tough ask for the spinners. Teams are expected to prefer chasing. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the conditions will be excellent for batting. Scores in the range of 180-200 are expected in this match.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Top Player Picks for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Abu Haider (KHT)

Abu Haider Rony will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings. He’s been the best bowler for his team this season.

Abu Haider has 9 wickets in 4 games. He will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed will bat at 4 and will bowl 2-3 overs as well. He is a key player for Rangpur with the bat and will be a top fantasy pick.

Iftikhar has 161 runs in 5 innings. He scored 48 runs in the last match.

Mohammad Nawaz (KHT)

Mohammad Nawaz scored 33 runs in the last game. He will bat in the middle order and bowl 3-4 overs.

He hasn’t been at his best but he’s a quality player and can be the game-changer in fantasy cricket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat at 3 or 4 and bowl his full quota. He’s been in good bowling form this season. He has 5 wickets and 42 runs to his name in 4 matches.

Mehidy is capable with the bat as well. He will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Khushdil Shah (RAN)

Khushdil Shah will be the best C/VC pick for this match. He’s scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun this season.

Khushdil has 142 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches. He will fetch points from batting and bowling.

Nahid Rana (RAN)

Nahid Rana has 9 wickets to his name in 6 matches. He is the ‘X-factor’ player for Rangpur with his extra pace and bounce.

Nahid will bowl the key overs and picks up wickets in clusters on his day. A top C/VC choice.

RAN vs KHT Player to Avoid

Nurul Hasan (RAN)

Nurul Hasan played a brilliant knock in the last match. He will bat 6 and may fetch points from wicket-keeping but there are more valuable picks than him in fantasy cricket for this match.

Grand League Team for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Rangpur Riders will be the clear favourites to win this match. Their bowlers have been in great form and the batters are also scoring runs consistently. Rangpur has excellent depth with both bat and ball and they should win this match.