RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 39 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League season. Rangpur Riders will be up against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 30th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
Khulna Tigers are in the 5th position with 4 wins in 10 matches. They lost their last game against Fortune Barishal by 5 wickets. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and the bowlers too have been a little here and there with their lines and lengths. The Tigers will be itching for a strong comeback in this match.
Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders are in the 2nd position, with eight wins and three losses in 11 games. They won 8 matches on a trot and have lost their last three games in a row. Batting has been a concern for them in the last few games. The bowlers have also lost consistency after doing great in the first few matches. Rangpur defeated Khulna by eight runs in their first meeting this season, and they’ll look to do a double on them.
Rangpur Riders: Steven Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Irfan Sukkur, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Akif Javed
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Alex Ross, Afif Hossain, William Bosisto, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Hider Rony, Salman Irshad
The pitch at Dhaka will be a balanced one. The pacers got excellent help with the new ball here, and spinners too, have got some help off the deck. The batters, once set, can play their shots. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected in this game. Teams will prefer chasing.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 25-26 degrees Celsius during the game.
Mohammad Naim (KHT)
Mohammad Saifuddin (RAN)
Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
Abu Haider (KHT)
Akif Javed (RAN)
Steven Taylor has been below average in BPL 2024-25. He’s failed to get going with the bat and isn’t contributing with the ball as well. Taylor will be our player to avoid.
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their bowlers have been in great form and the batters are also scoring runs consistently. Rangpur, on the other hand, has struggled with the bat after a great start to the tournament.