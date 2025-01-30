RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 39 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League season. Rangpur Riders will be up against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 30th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Khulna Tigers are in the 5th position with 4 wins in 10 matches. They lost their last game against Fortune Barishal by 5 wickets. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and the bowlers too have been a little here and there with their lines and lengths. The Tigers will be itching for a strong comeback in this match.

Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders are in the 2nd position, with eight wins and three losses in 11 games. They won 8 matches on a trot and have lost their last three games in a row. Batting has been a concern for them in the last few games. The bowlers have also lost consistency after doing great in the first few matches. Rangpur defeated Khulna by eight runs in their first meeting this season, and they’ll look to do a double on them.

RAN vs KHT: Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Steven Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Irfan Sukkur, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Akif Javed

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Alex Ross, Afif Hossain, William Bosisto, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Hider Rony, Salman Irshad

RAN vs KHT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Dhaka will be a balanced one. The pacers got excellent help with the new ball here, and spinners too, have got some help off the deck. The batters, once set, can play their shots. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected in this game. Teams will prefer chasing.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 25-26 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Naim (KHT)

Mohammad Naim will be a key batter for Khulna at the top. He likes to bat positively and take the attack to the opposition.

Naim has 333 runs to his name in 10 games at an average of 33.30 including 3 fifties. He’s the highest run-scorer for his side this season.

Mohammad Saifuddin (RAN)

Mohammad Saifuddin will bowl in the powerplay and then towards the end of the innings. He’s capable with the bat as well.

Saifuddin has 12 wickets in 10 games and has also scored 85 runs in 6 innings including a fifty to his name.

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed will bat at 4 and may bowl an over or two. His batting value has increased in the side and he’ll be a top fantasy pick.

Iftikhar has 286 runs in 10 innings this season at an average of 47.66 including a fifty.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat at the top and bowl his full quota. He’s been in good form this season and provides dual value in fantasy cricket. He will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Mehidy has scored 258 runs, including a fifty, and picked up nine wickets in 10 matches this season.

Abu Haider (KHT)

Abu Haider Rony will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings. He’s been the best bowler for his team this season.

Abu Haider has 17 wickets in 9 games. He will be a must in your fantasy teams and a top C/VC pick.

Akif Javed (RAN)

Akif Javed has been in red-hot form in the last few matches. He’s been the best bowler for his side.

Akif has 18 wickets in 9 games this season at a strike rate of 11.50. He will be an ideal C/VC choice.

RAN vs KHT Player to Avoid

Steven Taylor (RAN)

Steven Taylor has been below average in BPL 2024-25. He’s failed to get going with the bat and isn’t contributing with the ball as well. Taylor will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their bowlers have been in great form and the batters are also scoring runs consistently. Rangpur, on the other hand, has struggled with the bat after a great start to the tournament.